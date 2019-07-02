Fort Bragg closes gate, investigates suspicious package

FORT BRAGG — The sprawling Fort Bragg U.S. Army base has closed one of its access gates while crews investigate a suspicious package in a pickup truck that approached the checkpoint.

Col. Larry Dewey told reporters that the All American Access Control Point was closed Monday after a man drove up in the pickup truck,couldn’t provide valid identification and gave multiple names.

Dewey said a suspicious package was found in the truck and that explosive ordinance disposal crews were working to determine what it is.He wouldn’t elaborate on what the package could be, saying ammunition or fireworks haven’t been ruled out.

He said the public is asked to use different access points during the closure.

2 teens now charged with murder after shooting victim dies

WINSTON-SALEM — Police in North Carolina say two teens accused in a shooting involving a Texas man are now charged with murder after the victim died.

Winston-Salem police say in a news release Monday that 28-year-old Tevin Lamar Bonner of El Paso, Texas, died on June 22, five days after he was found in the street with at least one gunshot wound in his back. According to police, Bonner was in Winston-Salem as part of his job installing alarm systems and had been in Louisiana and High Point for work the week before he was shot.

Police say a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old are now charged with murder. When they were initially charged, a police spokesman said the teens and the victim appear to have known each other.

Officials: Suspect shot, killed in chase involving trooper

CLAYTON — Police in North Carolina say a suspect involved in a chase with a state trooper has been shot and killed.

News outlets report Smithfield Police Chief Keith Powell said on Monday that the suspect stole a wrecker from an auto dealership and led law enforcement officers from several towns on a chase. It ended when officers deployed stop sticks that led to a crash on U.S. 70 Business. The wrecker went airborne and crashed into a wooded area.

Authorities also told news outlets that both the suspect and the trooper fired shots during the chase. The trooper was not hurt.

Neither the trooper nor the suspect had been publicly identified Monday evening.

Records: Nearly 3 dozen hurt in scooter crashes since 2018

CHARLOTTE — State records show that nearly three dozen people have been injured in scooter crashes in two North Carolina cities since early 2018.

Citing numbers from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, The Charlotte Observer reports 16 people were hurt in Charlotte and 19 were injured in Raleigh dating back to January 2018.

Records also show 34 crashes resulted in “evident” injuries, including 15 in Charlotte and 17 in Raleigh. Winston-Salem and Greensboro both had one crash with evident injuries.

Also, Charlotte had 18 crashes and Raleigh five in which reports said injuries were possible. The two cities combined for 17 crashes involving only property damage.

No deaths have been reported among the 82 crashes reported in the four cities, where officials have tried to develop rules for the scooters.

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Police: North Carolina man arrested after killing 3 people

BURLINGTON — Police in North Carolina say they’ve arrested a man on charges that he fatally shot three people.

Burlington police said in a statement Monday that 26-year-old Hyquan Johan Parker faces three counts of first-degree murder.

Police said they found three people who were dead in an apartment on Sunday. They have not yet been positively identified.

Police said they don’t believe the shootings are random. They said Parker knew at least one of the victims and had been at the apartment earlier in the day. Police also said that a person called authorities and offered a description of the suspect and the direction he fled.

Parker is being held in the Alamance County Jail in lieu of $3 million bond.

Burlington is about 70 miles (112 kilometers) from Raleigh.

Man claims discrimination in lawsuit filed over breakfast

MOUNT HOLLY — A North Carolina man has filed a handwritten lawsuit against a fast food chain, saying he was discriminated against because he had too few hash browns with his breakfast order.

The Gaston Gazette reports that Tommy Martin of Mount Holly filed his lawsuit last Monday in U.S. District Court in Charlotte. Martin claims that because he is black, he got fewer hash browns than is typically served with Hardee’s breakfast platter. He said a cashier tried to correct the situation before a manager intervened and eventually refunded the purchase.

Martin called local police over the May 30, 2018, incident. He said his civil rights were violated and the slight created a fear of food.

Representatives from Hardee’s didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday.