State Highway Patrol halts promotions pending investigation

RALEIGH — North Carolina State Highway Patrol promotions are being put on hold while Internal Affairs investigates an allegation that the promotional testing process was compromised.

“I am saddened and concerned about the allegation,” SHP Colonel Glenn McNeill stated. “I take this allegation seriously and directed for the internal investigation to get underway without delay.”

Promotions are being put on hold until further notice as a result of an anonymous allegation. This allegation was received by the Highway Patrol on June 20. After meeting with N.C. State University officials the following day, Colonel McNeill decided to initiate an Internal Affairs investigation.

The Highway Patrol, in partnership with N.C. State University, developed the formal promotional process which consists, in part, of written exams involving job task scenarios and knowledge of Highway Patrol policy and procedures. These exams and other relevant factors are used to create annual promotional lists which normally become effective at beginning of each new fiscal year. On June 26, however, the Highway Patrol notified members of the Highway Patrol that the promotional list would not be released on July 1 as anticipated.

