ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Community Theatre’s Young People’s Theatre Camp this summer will invite children and teens to write, direct, star in, and design sets and costumes for a play based on a randomly selected title to give what is for many their first, first-hand crack at theater production.

The title this summer’s young people will have to work with is “Rocky and the Rockers,” and Merrie Dawkins, director of the theater, was careful not to let slip any of her own interpretations of the title so as not to bias the children.

“It’s whatever the kids decide,” Dawkins said, adding that there will be adults there to provide guidance upon request. “Anything they want it to be, whoever Rocky is and what they do.”

Dawkins said that many of the children that have participated in the past are already talented writers or actors, or have creative minds generally, but are looking for an outlet. For others, participation in YPT has brought out skills that the children didn’t know they had.

“We want to encourage them to use those skills,” she said.

Applications for the camp open on July 1. The camp is limited to 24 participants, who will be split into two groups that meet at different times to accommodate varying schedules. These groups will work together for many of the days of the camp, but on other days they will be divided into 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. sessions, according to Dawkins.

Groups will have two weeks to prepare beginning July 28 through Aug. 9. The final performance will be no longer than 30 minutes and will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 9. No experience is required. Tuition is $80 and spots are granted on a first-come first-serve basis.

To apply, call the theater at 910-997-3765 or email Dawkins at merriedawkins@gmail.com.

The Young People’s Theatre was restarted in the early 2000’s after a period of hiatus. Last year, the young people performed “The Fairy Tale Network,”a pre-written play that followed three mice who had to save their T.V. network’s ratings from the doldrums while under fierce pressure from their boss, a cat, who threatens to eat them if they fail.

To do so, the mice retold iconic fairy tales with modern twists. The children wrote, directed and starred in short commercials in between scene changes.

Caroline Hunsucker, left, and Kaylee Grant, play the Wolf and Little (Yellow) Riding Hood in the Young People's Theatre's production of "The Fairy Tale Network" on last year with the Richmond Community Theatre. File photo Contributed photo

Gavin Stone Editor