HAMLET — Beginning in September, high school kids in Richmond County will be able to sign up for a mentor under a new program started by the Hamlet Police Department Police called the Law Enforcement Mentoring Initiative (L.E.M.I.).

The teens that sign up will be matched with an officer whose schedule fits with theirs, and who shares some of their interests to make sure there’s more likelihood of the teen and officer getting along, according to Detective Corey Wilson, who is overseeing the initiative.

“It is a proven fact that teens are prone to grow intellectually, inter-personally, and emotionally from positive and supportive mentors,” Wilson said. “During these formative years, teens learn to become better planners, to be organized, and problem solvers from mentors. Studies show that positive mentoring fosters higher graduation rates as well as self-esteem and confidence building.”

The program targets high school-age kids and can accept only 15 participants. Acceptance is on a first-come basis. The mentorship applications will open up on July 8, and will be on the website and program information will be shared on social media. The program will run for 10 months, from September to June.

For more information, reach Wilson at the Hamlet Police Department at 910-685-2551.

“Police officers are supposed to be leaders and provide guidance to the people in the community,” Police Chief Tommy McMasters said. “Anything to help the youth, we’re all about it.”

McMasters hopes that the program will help to build the relationship between the kids in the community and their police officers, as well as help each child with problems they may be going through.

Monthly Saturday meetings will open with breakfast and have a motivational speaker, a team building exercise to help them “coexist” with the world and each other, lunch and an open-forum time for kids to talk openly about how school is going, any problems they may be having, and then the group will go outside and have a “community based” activity.

Additionally, Wilson said, mentors and officers may meet more frequently with their matched teen at their leisure.

“(The community based activity) could be picking up trash, maybe going out to the park then go talk to little kids,” McMasters said. “We’ll do college tours … something fun, maybe an amusement park … we might go to UNC Chapel Hill or (North Carolina) State, Duke, A&T and tour the campus.”

The Hamlet Police Department is launching a 10-month mentorship program that will match high school-age teens with police officers in order to provide them with a positive role model. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_dc52d5c5f54b7db2dfd2aae465dc6ccd_XL-1-c.jpg The Hamlet Police Department is launching a 10-month mentorship program that will match high school-age teens with police officers in order to provide them with a positive role model. File photo

Alex Smith Staff Writer