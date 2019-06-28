ELLERBE — Five children from Ellerbe Middle School visited the Sandhills AgInnovation Center for their “Techy Kids Camp” where they were able to get a first-hand look at how technology is changing agriculture.

Manager Davon Goodwin said he enjoys educating others about the technical aspects of farming equipment, especially the emerging technology of robotics which is being used to help farmers in new ways.

During his demonstration for the students, Goodwin showed how every part of a beet had a potential use for a farmer. The grassy part can be eaten by a cow, but the beet itself decays and becomes nutrients for the soil, he explained.

One of the students, Gavin Applewhite, a rising seventh-grader at Ellerbe Middle, said he lives on a farm and learned a lot about how farms work currently.

“I live on a farm with cows, chickens, donkeys … so I’m a hands-on person,” Applewhite said. “But I’m also a science person.”

“We got to see how they pick the fruits and how much time and how much money it costs to even get fruits,” He said. “It cost them about $30,000 just for that small place. They had machines, fruit seeds, and then they had the freezer and greenhouse.”

He has also been exposed to robotics, something he’s very interested in. He said enjoys learning about robotics that help with farming. He described two robots that he has worked on the past few days with his school as a part of Techy Kids.

One robot was a “mechanism that could see how clear the water was and see the minerals and bacteria in it” while the other “avoids objects and could see where it was,” he said.

When asked about the program and his expectations signing up for it he said he was very surprised that they were able to work on actual plants and how ‘smart’ the robot was.

“You just put a code in and then it would do that exact thing,” he said. “You could tell it to avoid an object or if it sees a brick road to follow it and it would.”

Applewhite said he would “absolutely” go to another program at the AgInnovation Center.

Students see link of science, farming

Alex Smith Staff Writer