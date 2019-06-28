Police say Burger King wreck caused by driver’s ‘medical condition’

This picture shows the point of impact between the Burger King and the truck, which was going about 20 mph at the time with no attempt to slow down by the driver, who was experiencing an undisclosed medical condition at the time. This picture shows the point of impact between the Burger King and the truck, which was going about 20 mph at the time with no attempt to slow down by the driver, who was experiencing an undisclosed medical condition at the time. This picture shows the path taken by the truck after it jumped the curb at the intersection of South Long Drive and East Broad Avenue before striking the Burger King. This picture shows the path taken by the truck after it jumped the curb at the intersection of South Long Drive and East Broad Avenue before striking the Burger King.

ROCKINGHAM — The driver of the vehicle that on Wednesday crashed into the Burger King on East Broad Avenue, 71-year-old Hazel Samuel Hamilton of Rockingham, has died, police confirmed Thursday.

Hamilton experienced an undisclosed medical condition which is believed to have caused the wreck, according to a police report. No one else was injured in the wreck.

At about 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, Hamilton was driving on East Broad Avenue and was apparently in the process of turning left onto South Long Drive when he jumped the curb and drove into the Burger King parking lot. His car, a white 2008 Chevrolet truck, passed in between two trees and witnesses said it narrowly missed a parked car.

The truck hit the building just in front of the drive-thru window. The windowsill and wall were cracked and a window was knocked out of place. It was traveling at an estimated 20 miles per hour at the time of impact and there was no attempt to brake, according to the report.

Hamilton’s vehicle sustained about $1,500 worth of damage, the report states.

Gavin Stone Editor