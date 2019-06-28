THOMAS B. JENKINS

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Thomas B. Jenkins, 87, passed away June 26, 2019 at his home. He was born July 18, 1931 in Richmond County, son of the late Claude and Corine Nance Jenkins.

Mr. Jenkins was a graduate of Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute. He was self – employed as a carpenter. He was a veteran, serving in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. In 1982, Mr. Jenkins and his beloved wife, Betty, retired to Sunset Harbor to pursue his love of fishing and relocated back to Rockingham in 1998.

Services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, June 28 in the chapel of Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham with Pastor Chris Thornton officiating and interment following at Richmond Memorial Park with military honors. The family will have visitation one hour prior to the service at 10:00 am at the funeral home and other times at the home.

Mr. Jenkins was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, in 2000. He is survived by three daughters, Penny Currie of Rockingham, Cathy Hodges and husband Louis of Rockingham, and Mimi Ainsworth and husband Mick of Ellerbe; a son, Thomas Jenkins, Jr. of Petersburg, Virginia; three grandchildren, Jason Currie and wife Adrienne, Jillian Hodges Sutton and husband Brandon, and Aaron Hodges and wife Allyson; and two great grandchildren, Brantley Rose Sutton and Lawrence T. Quick.

The Jenkins family would like to acknowledge the compassion and loving care given to our Dad by Toni Ellerbe in his last years.

Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the Jenkins family.