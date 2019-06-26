AT&T service restored after region-wide outage

ROCKINGHAM — AT&T service was restored late Tuesday evening after an widespread outage caused by a construction crew in Richmond County that cut a fiber cable, the company said in a statement.

AT&T customers spanning from Anson to Scotland County lost service for much of the day Tuesday and by that afternoon, Director of Richmond County Emergency Services Donna Wright had no estimation of when service would be restored.

“Services have been restored for customers who were affected by a fiber cut caused by road construction crews in the Richmond County area earlier today,” said AT&T Lead Public Relations Manager Ann Elsas in an email Tuesday night.

There were a total of 14 AT&T towers involved in the outage, including those in the Lilesville, Norman, Rockingham and Laurinburg areas, Wright said after receiving an update from the company Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, Wright said she had been told to expect service to be restored by 7 a.m. Wednesday, but the company later told her the time of repair was unknown.

“We are working as quickly as possible to repair a damaged fiber cable that may be affecting services for some customers in parts of the Richmond County area,” Elsas said at the time. “We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

Wright directed any AT&T customers that needed to call 9-1-1 should do so from a landline or they can switch to WiFi calling.

Regardless of the status of the outage, Wright said, “As long as the user has a strong internet connection, (they) can make calls.”

Flooding from Hurricanes Florence and Michael last fall damaged a major AT&T cable that ran down East Franklin Street in Rockingham, leaving several businesses along the road without phone or internet service for over three weeks.

Cell towers are often placed on top of tall structures, such as existing water towers. In January, the Rockingham City Council approved the addition of a Verizon Wireless cell tower to go on top of the water tower adjacent to the Rockingham Police Department, a move which is expected to improve Verizon customers’ cell service in the area.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_att-1.jpg

9-1-1 advises use of WiFi, landlines for emergencies

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]