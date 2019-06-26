Hamlet City Lake getting a makeover as city increases police presence, cleanup efforts

Picnic tables temporarily disappear from the park at Hamlet City Lake. The city is ordering new ones to replace the broken and dirty wooden tables there before. Picnic tables temporarily disappear from the park at Hamlet City Lake. The city is ordering new ones to replace the broken and dirty wooden tables there before.

HAMLET — The seating areas around Hamlet City Lake are getting a face-lift just in time for Fourth of July celebrations, including new picnic tables, increased trash cleanup and police presence to make the area more family-friendly, police say.

The City of Hamlet recently removed the picnic tables that surrounded the lake, which Mayor Bill Bayless called “dilapidated,” and the City will soon replace them. Speaking in a public Facebook thread, Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen estimated that the new tables would be installed at the lake within the next “2 or 3 weeks.”

“Most of the picnic tables were broken, torn up, and unsafe,” said Captain Randy Dover.

The push to clean up the park began with frequent calls from residents about drinking and suspicious behavior at the park, according to Police Chief Tommy McMasters. He said he added the park to the Hamlet Police Department’s patrol routes so there would be officers visiting the park daily rather than simply passing by on the way to other locations.

With this change, officers were able to see the activity first-hand, which lead to the push to make more sweeping improvements to the area.

“If it looks like a ‘Family Dollar’ place, people are going to treat it like a ‘Family Dollar’ place,” McMasters said in an interview Tuesday. “If it looks like it’s high dollar, they might not treat it like that.”

Among the issues at the lake is the red caboose that sits prominently in front of the parking lot with the sign reading, “The Little Town That Does.” The caboose was recently broken into and had someone sleeping in it, according to Dover. It has since been cleaned out and new locks have been added.

“We’ve written multiple citations in the past two weeks for drinking at the park, (having) alcohol in the park … We’re trying to clean it up before people come in for the big Fourth of July festival coming up,” Dover said. “We were down there last week and we had some people write some tickets and a lady showed up and had her child with her. I was like, ‘That’s why we’re here, they can’t be doing this.”

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen commented on a Facebook post, “The police are also going to actively and aggressively keep the area patrolled. Lots of alcohol usage in that area. We are going to clean it up and keep it clean.”

He also replied to another comment and explained that the city is looking into “pricing to repair and replace” the pier on the lake, in addition to the other improvements. The timeline for this project is unclear.

One commenter on that post added that, “…the lack of law enforcement (has) made it all but impossible to enjoy the lake.”

McMasters hopes that the cleanup of the park will help create a more family-friendly atmosphere for visitors. He is hoping to get metal benches that can be bolted down which will be more resistant to wear and tear.

Picnic tables temporarily disappear from the park at Hamlet City Lake. The city is ordering new ones to replace the broken and dirty wooden tables there before. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_20190625_162815cymk.jpg Picnic tables temporarily disappear from the park at Hamlet City Lake. The city is ordering new ones to replace the broken and dirty wooden tables there before. Alex Smith│Daily Journal

City to increase police, trash pickup

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]