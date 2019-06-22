Place of Grace to ‘ambush’ residents with good deeds, message

The Place of Grace Campus this week started its four-part Ambush Ministry, which aims to spread their message to county residents without warning outside the confines of the church. The Place of Grace Campus this week started its four-part Ambush Ministry, which aims to spread their message to county residents without warning outside the confines of the church.

ROCKINGHAM — The Place of Grace Campus this week started a new ministry designed to spread their message outside of the church, popping up in unexpected places, fittingly titled the Ambush Ministry.

There are four ministries within Ambush: street, yard, sign and fishing. The Street Ministry is an outdoor church service currently held monthly behind the Discount Grocery in East Rockingham. The Yard Ministry will involve Richmond County Rescue Mission residents making unannounced stops at properties with yards in disarray to clean them up for free. The Sign Ministry involves Rescue Mission residents holding signs along the side of high-traffic areas in Richmond County to solicit “honks for Jesus.”

Also carried out by the Rescue Mission, the Fishing Ministry refers to the practice of “fishing” for those in need of Place of Grace’s services, whether material or spiritual, by travelling to areas frequented by Richmond County’s homeless population or wherever they see someone who may be in need.

Ambush Ministry’s motto, according to Pastor Gary Richardson and as included on the ministry’s new Facebook page, “Let’s change Richmond County one ambush at a time!”

“We want to ambush you with a good deed … bring (the church) to you,” Richardson said. “It gives the (Rescue Mission) residents a role of responsibility.”

Richardson said the Yard Ministry will start in East Rockingham, in the area around the Campus, but will spread throughout Richmond County. Once a week, he said, an outreach team will identify targets based on the state of their yard, which could be one or several at once, and will clean it up whether that means picking up garbage or mowing the grass.

Richardson said there will be “some level of communication” with the owners of the yards they clean, but emphasized that “it wouldn’t be an ambush if we let them know we were coming.”

“I don’t think anyone would say ‘no’ to free yard work,” he said.

The Sign Ministry on Friday garnered over 600 “honks for Jesus,” according to Richardson.

The Campus is modeling the Ambush Ministry on the concept behind the Dream Center in Los Angeles, which is a faith-based community service organization that began in the 1990’s, Richardson said.

Place of Grace acquired the former Rohanen Middle School building from the Richmond County last summer by trading their previous location on Airport Road across from Direct Pack. The Campus is working towards becoming a residential homeless shelter for families, though it already provides temporary housing for men out of a section of the school that has already been approved to be converted into a residential space.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

