Flags lowered in honor of Korean War veteran’s remains being recovered

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, June 21, in honor of US Army Private First Class William "Hoover" Jones and all those who have fought for our country overseas and never returned home.

U.S. Army Private First Class William “Hoover” Jones is lying in honor in the North Carolina State Capitol today for his service in the Korean War. In a repatriation ceremony at 10 AM, PFC Jones’ remains were transported into the Capitol by North Carolina National Guard Military Funeral Honors. The NC National guard played taps and Governor Cooper joined Brigadier General Todd Hunt to perform a ceremonial wreath laying in honor PFC Jones’ service and memory.

“Seven decades ago, PFC William “Hoover” Jones left North Carolina to defend our nation in Korea. And for seven decades his family and community have waited for answers. Today we are finally able to honor PFC Jones’ service and sacrifice for our state and nation and offer his family our gratitude as we welcome him home,” said Governor Cooper.

“It’s an honor for the North Carolina National Guard to be a part of this solemn ceremony and to pay respect to this great American,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Hunt.

Throughout the day, veterans and members of the public have come to the Capitol to honor PFC Jones’ service to the nation.

PFC Jones, a native of Red Oak, North Carolina, was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division during the Korean War. He was reported missing in action in North Korea on November 26, 1950 and declared dead by the Army on December 31, 1953. PFC Jones was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.

Last year, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) turned over 55 boxes containing remains of U.S. service members killed during the Korean War to the United States. Scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii later identified PFC Jones among them.

Funeral services for PFC Jones will be held on Sunday, June 23 at Word Tabernacle Church in Rocky Mount, and he will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday, August 22.

