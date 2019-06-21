Helm’s Jewelers support for Community Theatre runs deep

ROCKINGHAM — Helm’s Jewelers support for the Richmond Community Theatre goes a bit deeper than neighborly courtesy.

For Ellyn Brannick, owner of Helm’s just around the corner from the Theatre, it’s a continuation of the passion that led her to jewelry: theater, specifically costume design. Brannick has taught theater at both Western Carolina University and Notre Dame, but an undisclosed illness forced her to switch careers.

“Here I can apply all those same principles of putting together ensembles for people she said,” motioning to the wall of jewelry behind her.

The Theatre used Helm’s jewelry as props with the store’s previous owner, Mayor Steve Morris, and with Brannick’s background in antique jewelry, Director Merrie Dawkins sees possibilities for future collaborations.

“It’s always nice to have a place where you can get (jewelry from different time periods),” Dawkins said. “(Helm’s) has been very eager to help.”

Brannick recently held a fundraiser for the Theatre in which 15% of her sales would go to supporting them, but, she said, the resulting check wasn’t a “whopper.” She hopes to do more in the future, but her next support effort could be in the form of volunteering.

Dawkins and Brannick discussed Brannick helping out with the Young People’s Theatre over the summer, which she believed her illness would not affect. The store also promotes the Theatre with sponsorship cards which allows customers to become sponsors of the Theatre after a certain number of purchases of more than $100.

“I think the Theatre needs everyone’s support,” Brannick said.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

