Kids build jet packs, fly into summer

HAMLET — Dana’s Treasure Chest, a day care center formerly known as Margie’s Treasure Chest, took 11 children to make jet packs at the Hamlet Public Library on June 20, and the kids can’t wait ‘till touchdown brings them ‘round again.

“I’m going to fly off!” said James Daniels, 6, striking a Superman-pose with his jet pack strapped on. The children fashioned their cosmic gear from two-liter bottles and cardboard that was donated to the library.

The Hamlet Public Library holds craft days at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Each class can hold a maximum of 20 to 25 children depending on the craft, according to librarian Belinda Norton.

The craft days are fully funded through donations. For the jet packs, Norton posted on Facebook asking for two-liter bottles.

“The community was great,” Norton said. “We got way more than we needed but it was amazing to see the support.”

Registration began on June 1, and within one-and-a-half weeks all the craft sessions were full, said Norton.

“A lot of people we get are repeat from last year, but we do get some new ones,” Norton said. “Sometimes a cousin will come to visit, and the parent will sign them up.”

Dana Bowman, owner of Dana’s Treasure Chest, said the children “really enjoyed” making the jet packs.

“As soon as we’re through they’re looking forward to the next one,” she said.

Hamlet Library’s craft days run along with the Summer Reading Program. The reading days are June 11 and 24, July 2 and 15, and Aug. 14 and 21. Each date has an age range that the readings are geared toward.

June 24 and July 1 are teen days while August 14 is for adults and Aug. 21 is a “Senior’s Day.”

Additionally, on one craft day, the library is planning to make aliens out of bowling pins or clay pots. The Rockingham and Laurinburg bowling alleys donated bowling pins for them to use. The clay pots, Norton is hopeful, will be donated as well.

This year’s Summer Reading Program has prizes for top readers. Donated prizes include a drone and Leapfrog for younger readers and a Chromebook and hover board for 12 to 17-year-olds.

The hover board was donated by Bobby’s Furniture in Hamlet, according to Norton. The company donates a prize every year.

“I think it’s very important for these kids,” Bowman said. “It gives them a chance to get out and not only go to the library and do the crafts, but to… see what they library has.”

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

