Independent Riders to raise money for Hospice

ROCKINGHAM — The Independent Riders of Richmond County are organizing a benefit ride for Richmond County Hospice with a goal of raising $10,000 in honor of event organizer Donnie Butler’s late father.

Butler began planning the benefit ride about a month ago, he said, as a way to give back to Hospice’s efforts caring for his father, who died two years ago, and helping him recover from the loss. Butler called his father his “best friend.”

“Hospice took care of him, but in the process I went into a state of depression because I lost my dad,” Butler said. “Richmond County Hospice has one of the best grief counselors and I went there for three months. They really got my head screwed back on right.”

Butler now rides with other motorcyclists in the county and they came together decided to give back to the non-profit.

“Anybody that knows anything about hospice, you know what they go through… what they do,” he said. “We just want to give back to them.”

Hospice is a nonprofit that cares for patients for whom death is a realistic possibility within the near future. To qualify for hospice care, two doctors must certify that a patient is expected to live no more than six months. Hospice care focuses on quality of life rather than the length of the life.

The ride will feature a car, truck and motorcycle show at Hospice. They will also have in memoriam ribbons for sale that Butler hopes will be on every vehicle.

During the ride, riders in all vehicles will go to the Airpark in Raeford to see the skydivers landing and then head back to eat hot dogs, chips, and more.

There will be prizes, 50/50 tickets, and an auctioning of some items.

There have been multiple donations in money and from places like Texas Roadhouse which donated salads for everyone and 200 gift bags.

Through monetary donations, Butler estimated more than $2,100 has been raised even before registration begins.

To get involved, call Butler at 910-280-8485.

The Durham Bulls will be donating $6 of every ticket told for their game on July 13. Tickets are available at http://www.groupmatics.events/Richmondcounty.

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

