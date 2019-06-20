Trinity Services celebrates 10 years

Trinity Services staff and Richmond County leaders cut the ribbon in celebration of Trinity’s 10 years of operations. Staff pictured are Fetima Wellington, Rasheeda Sturdivant, Nina Stanback, Bobby Ingram, Elizabeth Ingram, Veronica Morman, as well as Tania and William McDonald holding the scissors. Trinity Services staff and Richmond County leaders cut the ribbon in celebration of Trinity’s 10 years of operations. Staff pictured are Fetima Wellington, Rasheeda Sturdivant, Nina Stanback, Bobby Ingram, Elizabeth Ingram, Veronica Morman, as well as Tania and William McDonald holding the scissors.

ROCKINGHAM — Trinity Services LLC celebrated 10 years in business Tuesday and reflected on their modest beginnings.

Trinity, a counseling service that provides outpatient therapy for mental health and substance abuse issues for individuals and families, moved into the old library building on the corner of Leak Street and South Lawrence Street in October of 2018. Their 10-year anniversary passed on June 9, but the context of that day was still present.

For Tania McDonald, program manager and a licensed therapist for Trinity, their anniversary also coincides with the death of her mother. They started with a goal of “making a difference” in the lives of others, McDonald said, but just as they were filling out paperwork to be credentialed to provide services she received a call that her mother had had an aneurysm.

She passed the day after the paperwork was finalized, and the funeral was held the week they received their certification.

“It was emotional but it was also a very proud moment to be able to victoriously conquer some of the major changes that have gone on in the medical field and to be blessed with such tremendous support from staff and community leaders that have all had a great hand in helping us to get here,” McDonald said.

Those changes in the medical field were her husband and now CFO and outreach coordinator for Trinity, William McDonald, being laid off from his job in the mental health field and he was living on $130 per week in unemployment. He continued to pay his tithes, his wife said, and made the rounds sharing their vision for Trinity despite their tight budget.

They were able to rent an $200 office space on East Franklin Street with a $50 down payment with the promise that they would pay the rest once they were up and running.

“That’s all I had,” William said. “From there I was able to work as a consultant for other businesses to get the rest of the money I needed … It started out as a dream (while) being unemployed.”

For more information, visit www.nctrinityservices.com or call 910-895-6270.

Trinity Services staff and Richmond County leaders cut the ribbon in celebration of Trinity’s 10 years of operations. Staff pictured are Fetima Wellington, Rasheeda Sturdivant, Nina Stanback, Bobby Ingram, Elizabeth Ingram, Veronica Morman, as well as Tania and William McDonald holding the scissors. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_IMG_0906.jpg Trinity Services staff and Richmond County leaders cut the ribbon in celebration of Trinity’s 10 years of operations. Staff pictured are Fetima Wellington, Rasheeda Sturdivant, Nina Stanback, Bobby Ingram, Elizabeth Ingram, Veronica Morman, as well as Tania and William McDonald holding the scissors.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]