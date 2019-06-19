Warrants: woman sold meth near Cordova Middle School

Croke Croke Lammonds Lammonds

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham woman is charged with selling methamphetamine from a residence within 1,000 feet of Cordova Middle School.

Ernestine Hope Lammonds, 53, of John Chavis Road is charged with four felony counts of selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; and two felony counts each of possessing with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 of a elementary or secondary school; maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance; and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.

Lammonds sold a total of 1.2 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two separate occasions on April 8 and April 12, according to warrants for her arrest. The alleged drug transactions are said to have occurred near Cordova Middle School.

Lammonds was arrested June 13 and is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Lammonds has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

Man found with multiple drugs

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man has been charged with possession of an array of drugs.

Christian Gage Croke, 26, of Country Canyon Drive is charged with one felony count each of possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, as well as one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warrants do not specify how much of each drug Croke allegedly had in his possession at the time of his arrest on June 16, only that he was also found in possession of a pipe.

Croke is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Croke has never been incarcerated but has been sentenced to probation following a conviction on one misdemeanor count of breaking and entering in October 2012, one misdemeanor count of assault in June 2014 and one felony count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell in November 2018.

In recent months,a judge dismissed cases of six felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver controlled substances including those of Schedule I, II, III, and IV; along with two felony counts of trafficking opium and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia against Croke.

Croke https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_CHRISTIAN-GAGE-CROKE-1-.jpg Croke Lammonds https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_ERNESTINE-HOPE-LAMMONDS.jpg Lammonds

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]