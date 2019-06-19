Deceased victim in train collision identified

ROCKINGHAM — A CSX train struck and killed 29-year-old Billy Gene Ledwell, III Tuesday, police confirmed.

The collision occurred at around 10:19 a.m. the morning of June 18 on the tracks behind the Taco Factory, which sits on the corner of U.S. 220 and West Broad Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. A police report shows that it is unknown whether the Ledwell had drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Gavin Stone Editor

