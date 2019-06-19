American Legion elects officers, awards scholarship

From left: American Legion Post 147 Post Admin Station Commander John Carr, Penny Henry, Gary Henry and Post 147 1st Vice Commander Carlton Hawkins on Friday as the American Legion honored the Henry’s for their running their scholarship, the Grady McDonald Memorial Scholarship for Boys State. McDonald, Penny Henry’s uncle, was a World War II veteran and served as adjutant of Post 147 for over 20 years. The Henry’s have awarded $400 to a high school student to attend Boys State, a model government camp, for the last several years. This year’s recipient is Jordan Ray Ballow. For more information about how to apply, contact Hawkins at 910-334-1484 or ask a counselor at Richmond Senior High School about Boys State. From left: American Legion Post 147 Post Admin Station Commander John Carr, Penny Henry, Gary Henry and Post 147 1st Vice Commander Carlton Hawkins on Friday as the American Legion honored the Henry’s for their running their scholarship, the Grady McDonald Memorial Scholarship for Boys State. McDonald, Penny Henry’s uncle, was a World War II veteran and served as adjutant of Post 147 for over 20 years. The Henry’s have awarded $400 to a high school student to attend Boys State, a model government camp, for the last several years. This year’s recipient is Jordan Ray Ballow. For more information about how to apply, contact Hawkins at 910-334-1484 or ask a counselor at Richmond Senior High School about Boys State. The newly elected officers for American Legion Post 147 are, from left: Chaplain David Williams, Commander Wayne Johnson, State Commander James Moore, Adjutant Phil Bradley, 2nd Vice Commander Reid Webb, Post Service Officer Thomas Schoonover, National Executive Committeeman Jeff Joyner, Post Admin Station Commander John Carr, Post Sgt. at Arms Wayne Newton, Post Administrative Commander Art Beardsley, and 1st Vice Commander Carlton Hawkins. The newly elected officers for American Legion Post 147 are, from left: Chaplain David Williams, Commander Wayne Johnson, State Commander James Moore, Adjutant Phil Bradley, 2nd Vice Commander Reid Webb, Post Service Officer Thomas Schoonover, National Executive Committeeman Jeff Joyner, Post Admin Station Commander John Carr, Post Sgt. at Arms Wayne Newton, Post Administrative Commander Art Beardsley, and 1st Vice Commander Carlton Hawkins.

From left: American Legion Post 147 Post Admin Station Commander John Carr, Penny Henry, Gary Henry and Post 147 1st Vice Commander Carlton Hawkins on Friday as the American Legion honored the Henry’s for their running their scholarship, the Grady McDonald Memorial Scholarship for Boys State. McDonald, Penny Henry’s uncle, was a World War II veteran and served as adjutant of Post 147 for over 20 years. The Henry’s have awarded $400 to a high school student to attend Boys State, a model government camp, for the last several years. This year’s recipient is Jordan Ray Ballow. For more information about how to apply, contact Hawkins at 910-334-1484 or ask a counselor at Richmond Senior High School about Boys State.

The newly elected officers for American Legion Post 147 are, from left: Chaplain David Williams, Commander Wayne Johnson, State Commander James Moore, Adjutant Phil Bradley, 2nd Vice Commander Reid Webb, Post Service Officer Thomas Schoonover, National Executive Committeeman Jeff Joyner, Post Admin Station Commander John Carr, Post Sgt. at Arms Wayne Newton, Post Administrative Commander Art Beardsley, and 1st Vice Commander Carlton Hawkins.

