Rockingham man charged in arson, attempted murder

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with setting a home on fire while it was occupied.

Kenneth Gerald Allen, 34, of Greenbriar Lane is charged with one felony count each of attempted first degree murder and arson.

Deputies on Sunday were called out to Stokes Road in reference to a home being set on fire. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said that the fire was on the exterior of the home and that the incident was captured on the home’s surveillance system.

Allen was placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $200,000 secure bond.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Allen’s only stint in prison in North Carolina came following a July 2012 conviction on one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He served three years and one month for this offense.

