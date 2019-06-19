Elections board to consider new poll sites

The dais for the Ellerbe Town Council members sits close enough to the entrance used by voters when the council chamber is converted to a polling site that it forces them to walk all the way around it. The Board of Elections will consider moving the Mineral Springs #2 polling site to First United Methodist Church on Main Street Tuesday. The dais for the Ellerbe Town Council members sits close enough to the entrance used by voters when the council chamber is converted to a polling site that it forces them to walk all the way around it. The Board of Elections will consider moving the Mineral Springs #2 polling site to First United Methodist Church on Main Street Tuesday.

ELLERBE — The Richmond County Board of Elections next week will consider whether to move its polling location in the Ellerbe Town Hall chambers due to its dais nearly blocking the entrance for voters.

The board members will inspect the town hall, the Mineral Springs #1 polling site located at 108 W. Page St., Ellerbe, on Tuesday before deciding whether to move it to the First United Methodist Church on Main Street, according to Director Connie Kelly.

The dais for the Ellerbe Town Council members was built several years ago and, with the members’ chairs, is about three feet from the door which, “makes it harder to voters to get in and out as easily as we would like,” Kelly said.

This has been an issue in multiple elections, and the board considered moving the polling site to a different church last election cycle but it was not up to code, according to Kelly.

Administrative staff at the town hall said the council members used to sit at tables which could be easily moved for their monthly meetings. Kelly said the Town Council did not consult the Board of Elections prior to building the dais, though they were not obligated to do so.

The Board of Elections is also considering moving the Mineral Springs #2 polling site, currently located at the Norman Community Center on East Moore Street in Norman. Kelly said this site is not climate controlled and during last fall’s election the humidity caused the ballots to swell to the point of not fitting in the tabulator.

“We had to move into the very small kitchen where we had air conditioning,” Kelly said.

The unused ballots had to be replaced, and the ones that had already been filled out were fed into the tabulation machine once they returned to a readable state in the less-humid environment.

The general election in the Special Election for the 9th Congressional District will be held Sept. 10, unless a second primary is needed. If it is needed, Sept. 10 will be the date of the second primary and the general election will be held Nov. 5.

The filing period for Richmond County’s 2019 Municipal Elections begins at noon on Friday, July 5 and ends at noon on Friday, July 19.

The dais for the Ellerbe Town Council members sits close enough to the entrance used by voters when the council chamber is converted to a polling site that it forces them to walk all the way around it. The Board of Elections will consider moving the Mineral Springs #2 polling site to First United Methodist Church on Main Street Tuesday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_IMG_0911.jpg The dais for the Ellerbe Town Council members sits close enough to the entrance used by voters when the council chamber is converted to a polling site that it forces them to walk all the way around it. The Board of Elections will consider moving the Mineral Springs #2 polling site to First United Methodist Church on Main Street Tuesday.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]