Local wildlife rehabilitator takes in fawn

ROCKINGHAM — Tessie Caulder, a former local wildlife rehabilitator, on Monday rescued a fawn that is clinging to life and has tips for others who may come into contact with an animal in distress.

The fawn was picked up after being seen laying on the side of the road very near to the path of oncoming traffic, and is sick with an upper respiratory infection, according to Caulder. Caulder doesn’t have “high hopes” for the young deer, but said she’s “seen them in worse states and brought them back to life,” so it’s too early to tell whether it will survive.

Caulder runs Aunt Tessie’s Pet Boutique out of Rockingham Farm Supply, where she does pet grooming and still cares for hurt, abandoned and sick wildlife when called upon. She said it’s important the members of the public only intervene when urgent and not to feed the animals or keep them as pets.

“A lot of people will just go in their refrigerator and get Vitamin D milk and that’ll kill them,” she said. “Same thing with (rescued) squirrels, opossum — we only use goat’s milk.”

Caulder warned not to touch or get too close to a fawn unless it has been over 24-hours and the mother had not returned. It most likely to be well hidden from predators, not abandoned, she said.

On May 10, the Wildlife Commission issued an advisory to leave young wildlife alone saying to “look but don’t touch”.

The advisory goes on to explain that fawns are “well-equipped to protect themselves. By the time they are 5 days old, they can outrun a human. At 6 to 10 weeks of age, fawns can escape most predators”.

Always call a local licensed wildlife agent or game warden and do not touch the animal yourself unless instructed. Caulder transports the wildlife that she is sent or informed of to Holly’s Nest Animal Rescue in Sanford if a game warden isn’t available.

Holly’s Nest is called a “rescue” because they primarily take in rescue pets and have adoption services, but Caulder explained that it isn’t rescue work, it’s rehabilitation work. The difference is that rescue is usually for domesticated animals that are vetted and adopted out, whereas rehabilitation is about releasing back into the wild after getting healthy.

Another difference is that wildlife isn’t vetted unless absolutely necessary. Wildlife rehabilitation and wildlife medicine are different. According to the College of Veterinary Medicine University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, wildlife rehabilitation focuses on the individual animal’s health problems and wildlife medicine does what is best for the population as a whole.

In Richmond County, wildlife contacts include the Animal Enforcement Unit of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, which can be reached by calling 9-1-1, and state resources such as the Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401, and general reports of wildlife violations at 800-662-7137.

Local Wildlife Service Agents or vessels listed on the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission include Ammo Shack, Glenn’s Bait and Tackle, Mill Road Grocery and the Walmart on Highway 74 in Rockingham.

Former rehabilitator shares tips on care

