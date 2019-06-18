The filing period for Richmond County’s 2019 Municipal Elections begins at noon on Friday, July 5 and ends at noon on Friday, July 19. The candidates up for re-election are listed below.

Incumbents and challengers must submit paperwork that consists of a campaign organizational report, notice of candidacy and felon disclosure, if applicable, to the Richmond County Board of Elections, along with the filing fee, before the close of the filing period.

The required paperwork is preferably submitted in person, but can also be completed in the presence of a notary and submitted via mail before the close.

City of Rockingham

Mayor – $10.00

Steve Morris (2019) (D)

City Council – $10.00

C. Bennett Deane, III (2019) (D)

Anne M. Edwards (2019) (D)

John P. Hutchinson (2019) (U)

City of Hamlet

Mayor – $30.00

Bill Bayless (2019) (D)

City Council – $10.00

Wendy Massagee (2019) (D)

Joe Robinson (2019) (R)

Maurice L. Stuart, II (2019) (D)

Town of Ellerbe

Mayor – $10.00

Lee Berry (2019) (U)

Town Council – $10.00

Elsie Freeman (2019) (D)

Jeremy McKenzie (2019) (D)

Town of Dobbins Heights

Mayor – $5.00

Antonio Pedro Blue (2019) (D)

Town Council – $5.00

Mary Ann Gibson (2019) (D)

Barbara Young (2019) (D)

Town of Hoffman

Mayor – $5.00

Tommy Hart (2019) (D)

Town Council – $5.00

Ricarrdo Anderson (2019) (D)

Rory Kevin Jones (2019) (D)

Daniel Kelly (2019) (D)

Cynthia Northcutt (2019) (D)

John Taylor (2019) (D)

Town of Norman

Mayor – $5.00

Kenneth Broadway (2019) (D)

Town Council – $5.00

Stephen Cranford (2019) (R)

Tonia Collins (2019) (D)

Cynthia Ingram (2019) (D)