New industry brings 130 jobs to Richmond County

HAMLET — Volumetric Building Companies on Monday opened a new facility in Richmond County’s Industrial Park that will create 130 new jobs and invest $12 million in the county over three years.

VBC acquired a facility that was previously owned by the Ritz-Craft Corporation, and 70 employees from that company will stay on with VBC. The acquisition was made possible in part by a Job Development Investment Grant which was approved by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee Monday. Under the 12-year grant, VBC is expected to grow the North Carolina economy by $252 million, according to the Office of the Governor.

The average salary for the new jobs created by VBC is $39,270, higher than Richmond County’s average salary of $34,008. VBC uses a process called volumetric modular construction to produce building components used in various types of affordable housing.

“We will become the new standard for modular throughout the industry. We will become the new highest standard, the gold standard — or in our case, the red, white and blue (standard),” said Vaughan Buckley, owner and president of VBC, before a crowd of county and state leaders, as well as employees. “With your support, the Volumetric Building Companies is going to become the next evolution in construction and manufacturing.

“This is not our peak, this is the first step. It is a dawn to the future, one day we will look back on and we will be proud of it,” Buckley continued. “We’re going to change the way construction is done in the United States. We’re going to be a part of the solution that brings affordable housing to the masses. We’re going to be part of revitalizing the manufacturing industry in the United States.”

Richmond Community College President Dale McInnis praised the opening, saying the move to Richmond County was a “wise choice.”

“Our college is poised and prepared to help prepare (VBC’s future employees) for the skills and the knowledge they’re going to need to make your vision come true,” McInnis said, turning to speak directly to Buckley from the podium.

Commissioner Rick Watkins said VBC is evidence that Richmond County is “headed in the right direction.”

“We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship as we move forward together as partners in the economic future of this company, this county, our state and our nation,” Watkins said before sharing his first impressions of the company when he met with them prior to the deal being finalized. “I was so impressed with (Buckley’s) vision and (VBC’s leadership’s) vision for the future of VBC Manufacturing, their commitment to our community and their sincere desire to offer a positive workplace and opportunity for employees.”

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

