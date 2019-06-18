Speedway not safe for July 4 event, county manager says

The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex cancelled its July 4 fireworks show on Friday due to safety concerns as it related to the grandstands. The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex cancelled its July 4 fireworks show on Friday due to safety concerns as it related to the grandstands.

ROCKINGHAM — The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex on Friday cancelled its plans to hold a Fourth of July celebration which promised to be so large it nearly scared off the two other major fireworks shows in Richmond County earlier this year.

In a statement released late Friday, Dan Lovenheim, president of The Rock, said that the Speedway was not yet ready for “primetime” because their focus on the Epicenter Festival took away from preparations for the July 4 event.

“We are still evaluating our infrastructure and making plans for our future. Those efforts understandably took a backseat while we geared up for our part in the success of the Epicenter Festival,” Lovenheim said. “Sometimes it’s hard to admit that you’re not quite ready for primetime despite your excitement to move forward.”

Lovenheim added that the effect the out-sized fireworks display could have on local celebrations was a “legitimate concern” for The Rock’s leadership.

“We want to be a positive force and a team player in our area,” Lovenheim continued. “We look forward to opening The Rock to our community when it’s ready and when doing so will add to, not detract from, rebuilding Richmond County as a premier entertainment destination.”

County Manager Bryan Land said in an email Monday that the main area of concern with the event was the condition of the grandstands at the Speedway, which have not been used since the venue held races. Land said there are areas of the grandstands that “aren’t structurally sound,” which created safety concerns.

“I am extremely disappointed in this decision, however I stand behind their decision and have made it clear to Speedway representatives that Richmond County and Tourism DO NOT want to be associated with any event unless the event is conducted in a first-class manner,” said Land, using all-caps in his email. “Furthermore, the safety of our citizens and attendees is of upmost importance and is everyone’s main priority.

“I stand behind their decision to cancel the event and I am looking forward to future successful events the Speedway.”

Kim O’Sullivan, a spokesperson for The Rock, said the July 4 event was being planned prior to the Epicenter Festival but that preparation for the festival, which was held the weekend of May 10, “largely took precedence.” The infrastructure issues were known prior to the July 4 event being announced, O’Sullivan said, but there was a “misunderstanding” between the various “stakeholders” in the event which ultimately led to the decision to cancel.

“Different stakeholders had different expectations but they were not unified,” she said in an email Monday. “The announcement (of the fireworks show) was made believing everyone was on board and would support it. That was a misunderstanding on our part.”

O’Sullivan did not respond to a request for clarification on the expectations of the stakeholders that were in conflict, nor on who the stakeholders referenced were, by press time Monday.

When Lovenheim and his partners purchased the Speedway in August 2018, he told the Daily Journal the site, once fully operational, would be able to “flex” weekend-to-weekend to support vastly different types of events. Asked why the public should be confident in the venue’s ability to live up to these expectations after failing to prepare for July 4 six weeks after the most recent event, Epicenter, O’Sullivan said, “People are entitled to their own opinions even if we disagree with them. Stay tuned on the redevelopment of The Rock.”

Frank Bloom, operating partner and vice president of events, marketing and development for The Rock, told the Daily Journal in April that the fireworks vendor they were using estimated that their show would be “one of the largest fireworks shows in the entire southeast, if not the largest between Washington, D.C. and Atlanta.”

After word got around of the size of what The Rock was planning, the Ellerbe Lions Club and the City of Hamlet both announced this spring that they would cancel their Independence Day festivities, but public outcry convinced leadership to continue as planned despite the expected drop in attendance.

Lynn McCaskill, president of the Lions Club, said Monday that The Rock’s cancellation reinforces their decision to continue with their event.

“I recommended that we consider cancelling because the way (The Rock’s event) was presented to me by the people at the track it was going to be such a big thing that ours would probably just be overrun by it,” McCaskill said. “But for the people in the area, it was very evident that they wanted us to continue and I think we made the proper decision.”

He added that he wants to see the Speedway do well, but not at the expense of locals.

“We in Richmond County need that facility to succeed but I don’t really want to see them kill celebrations that we’ve had for years and years now,” McCaskill said. “Local people are important.”

Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton said Monday that they are preparing to support a bigger crowd in light of The Rock’s announcement.

“We wish our friends at The Rock all the best and hope to see their business prosper and grow,” Blanton said. “(We) respect their decision (to cancel) in order to allow more time to plan, organize and build a strong organization that will benefit all of Richmond County in the future.”

The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex cancelled its July 4 fireworks show on Friday due to safety concerns as it related to the grandstands. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_hamletfireworks_cmyk-2-.jpg The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex cancelled its July 4 fireworks show on Friday due to safety concerns as it related to the grandstands. File photo

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]