Hamlet considers limit to truck access

HAMLET — The Hamlet City Council on Tuesday discussed a proposed city ordinance that would bar commercial vehicles from being parked on private property.

The ordinance, which has not been released publicly, was drafted in response to complaints from residents about the presence of tractor trailers parked in residential areas and the effect that traffic of large vehicles has on roads that are not designed to support them, according to City Clerk Gail Strickland.

City Attorney T.C. Morphis explained that if the ordinance were to be adopted, it would add language to the city’s code book prohibiting the parking of a commercial vehicle on a resident’s yard or driveway, but would include an exception for those that were parked while being loaded or unloaded, or temporarily parked.

“Temporary parking of a vehicle that is being driven to and from work does not qualify as a temporary parking,” Morphis said. “What we’re really trying to get at is … their 18-wheeler on the property with or without a trailer.”

The city’s definition of a commercial vehicle is based on the North Carolina Department of Justice’s definition, according to Morphis. The NCDOJ website states that a commercial motor vehicle is one “designed or used to transport passengers or property” and includes a “Class A motor vehicle that has a combined GVWR (gross vehicle weight rating) of at least 26,001 pounds and includes a part of the combination a towed unit that has a GVWR of at least 10,001 pounds.”

After hearing several public comments from residents, Mayor Bill Bayless weighed in on these kinds of vehicles using residential roadways, saying, “Our streets are not made to carry an 80,000-pound truck. The streets here are a whole lot different than state roads.”

“We have some city roads that are six to eight inches thick and some that are only three to four,” Bayless later said. “(The trucks) may not cause immediate damage but over time the roads just wear down.”

One of the residents who gave public comment, Kelly Bryant, explained for the council her personal problem with the ordinance after Morphis stated that other “bigger cities” have similar rules.

“We’re not in a bigger city. We’re in Hamlet,” said Bryant. “If we were in Charlotte, maybe. But we’re in Hamlet.”

One commenter argued that her son has to park his tract-trailer on their property because otherwise she would have to drive several hours to pick him up when he stayed there every few months. The issues of the timing of the ordinance and the possibility of finding other locations to park the vehicles were brought up.

The ordinance regarding commercial vehicles will be move onto the Planning and Zoning Board meeting on July 15. City Manager Jonathan Blanton said that the planning board will make their recommendation to the council for consideration at the following council meeting on Aug. 13.

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

