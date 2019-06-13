Suspects in 2016 murder convicted

Ratliff Ratliff

ROCKINGHAM — The cases of the final two suspects in the 2016 murder of Jesus Domingez Banavente were adjudicated this month.

Jimiel Lovon Lindsey, 21, Kevin Orlando Bowe, Jr., 19, Antwon Tyrek Ratliff, 21, and Jaquan Lee Tillman, 19, were each charged in the murder. Banavente was a cook at Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant in Rockingham, according to police.

Bowe pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a maximum penalty of 88 months in prison, and to one felony count of assault inflicting serious injury, which carries a maximum sentence of 59 months in prison.

As a condition of his plea, the charge of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance on jail property were dismissed.

The assault and possession charges were not related to the murder.

Bowe is sentenced to between 25 and 42 months in prison with 36 months of supervised probation.

Also in this month’s Superior Court session, Tillman pleaded guilty to one felony count each of conspiring to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and accessory after the fact.

Tillman was cleared of a first degree murder charge on a factual basis, and a judge voluntarily dismissed a felony charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Ratliff was convicted of one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon in May and received probation.

In April, Lindsey pleaded guilty to and was convicted of one felony count of second degree murder, after he was initially charged with one felony count of first degree murder, and to one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Lindsey is sentenced to concurrent terms of between 192 and 243 months in prison for the murder conviction and to between 51 and 74 months for the robbery conviction.

The charge of conspiring to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon was dismissed. Lindsey had been in prison for 998 days at the time of his conviction on April 9. He was held without bond.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

