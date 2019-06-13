RPD officer earns tactical certification

Chief Billy Kelly recognizes Sergeant Marcus D. Ricks for his completion of the Tactical Training Certificate Program at the monthly meeting of the Rockingham City Council on Tuesday. Chief Billy Kelly recognizes Sergeant Marcus D. Ricks for his completion of the Tactical Training Certificate Program at the monthly meeting of the Rockingham City Council on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department recognized Sergeant Marcus D. Ricks for completing the Tactical Training Certificate Program at the North Carolina Justice Academy on Tuesday.

This certificate program is designed to recognize the achievement of law enforcement professionals who have dedicated themselves to making their communities and neighborhoods safer for the citizens of North Carolina. Program participants must be sworn members of a law enforcement agency and have at least two years of full-time law enforcement experience. Each participant must complete 500 hours of training within five years of acceptance into the program, to include a variety of tactical oriented courses.

“The program has been well received by proactive law enforcement agencies. Those completing the program have mastered important aspects of tactical training and have achieved a high level of professionalism for themselves and their organizations,” said Richard White, training coordinator with the Justice Academy, as well as the program coordinator. “The commitment of Segreant Marcus D. Ricks to complete this program is a direct example of his dedication to protect the community in which he serves. His effort to stay in the forefront of tactical training is a direct reflection on the commitment of the Rockingham Police Department to ensure that their officers are prepared to meet the day-to-day dangers faced by law enforcement officers today.”

The North Carolina Justice Academy, located in Salemburg and Edneyville, develops and conducts training courses for local and state law enforcement professionals. The Justice Academy provides training programs and technical assistance for law enforcement professionals through the fiver centers of the Training Division: Commission/In-Service, Investigations; Law Enforcement Leadership; Legal; and Tactical/Traffic.

The Justice Academy is a division of the North Carolina Department of Justice under the administration of Attorney General Josh Stein.

