Hamlet Fire and Rescue Chief honored

The Chief of the Hamlet Fire and Rescue Department was recently honored with the Patriot Award from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense office.

Calvin White was recognized for his extraordinary support of Staff Sergeant Gary Chavis of the NC Army National Guard. The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly honor individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees that have answered their nation’s call to duty. Chief White was nominated by Staff Sgt. Chavis for being highly encouraging of his effort to serve his country as an Evacuation Platoon Sergeant and Combat Medic while pursuing his career in Hamlet as a Firefighter Paramedic. Chavis will soon deploy with his unit to the SW Asia combat theater.

Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units. ESGR seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. ESGR facilitates and promotes a cooperative culture of employer support for National Guard and Reserve service by developing and advocating mutually beneficial initiatives, Patriot Award nominations recognizing outstanding employer support, increasing awareness of applicable laws and policies, resolving potential conflicts between employers and their service members, and acting as the employers’ principal advocate within the Department of Defense. Paramount to ESGR’s mission is encouraging employment of Guardsmen and Reservists who bring integrity, global perspective and proven leadership to the civilian workforce.

Chief White has been a fireman with the Hamlet Fire and Rescue Department for 40 years, rising through the department as a Lieutenant, Captain, Assistant Chief and the leading the department the last 4 years as the Chief. He supervises a staff of 40 full time and part time employees serving the City of Hamlet as well as the surrounding area. The department is staffed with certified fire fighters and volunteer personnel, all of whom hold special certification as EMT/ Paramedics. In addition, certified instructors provide fire and rescue equipment, and fully operational emergency response vehicles.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_3-PAXc.jpg