Theater, city build better relationship since last year’s budget cuts

Dawkins Dawkins This picture shows a previous performance of “Beauty and the Beast” by the Richmond Community Theatre. This picture shows a previous performance of “Beauty and the Beast” by the Richmond Community Theatre.

ROCKINGHAM — Merrie Dawkins has signed on for another year as director of the Richmond Community Theatre after a successful first year that began with drastic budget cuts.

City Manager Monty Crump on Tuesday praised the strides made in the relationship between the city and the theater, saying that they have done “very well this year” and have been “good to their word” on being open about the theater’s financial standing, which was a point of contention around the time of budget negotiations last year.

Since then, the city has made completed several improved projects in the theater including replacing the carpet, fixing the plumbing, upgrading the lighting and renovating the exterior of the building.

Crump and Dawkins met on Monday and both stated that the meeting was positive.

“(Crump) was nothing but complimentary … we agreed that the city and theater have a good relationship going,” Dawkins said, adding that she and the theater’s governing board feel like the community has been more involved in the theater’s activities. “We’re trying to do things on our own without asking for a lot.”

The City of Rockingham cut the libraries and culture budget by $51,254 in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, which resulted in the director position for the theater being reduced from full-time to part-time.

In August, the city and the theater reached an agreement in which the city would provide two weeks’ notice before requesting to use the theater, and in return the theater would provide a detailed schedule of usage. The agreement also maintained the ability of the theater’s governing board to choose a director.

Dawkins was named director later that month, which was against her wishes at the time, saying in an interview with the Daily Journal, “I really made it clear that I did not want this job, and I am having to eat my words.” She had been working with the theater for about 41 years in just about every job except director.

Dawkins’ agreement with the city remains unchanged going into the new season.

The director position was the only full-time position at the theater, and all others were on a volunteer basis. On how she dealt with maintaining the theater’s schedule of three main shows and one children’s show each year as a part-time director, said, “I don’t know that it’s less hours.”

“I haven’t been ‘expected’ to do more but I had the time and energy, therefore I did it,” she said. “So many people stepped forward asking to help … they don’t want any glory but come in and spend a lot of their time and some of their money on helping out.

“It truly has been a community effort,” Dawkins continued.

The dates for the theater’s performances in the upcoming year have not been set, but Dawkins said the season will begin in the fall with a performance of “Smoke on the Mountain Homecoming,” the last in the three-part series that follows the same characters from “Sanders Family Christmas,” which the theater performed last fall.

Next, the theater will perform “Anne of Green Gables” which Dawkins said will involve a large number of parts for actors of all ages, followed by “The Trip to Bountiful.” Putting on a performance of “Bountiful” in Richmond County has been a dream of Dawkins’ since she saw it live on Broadway years ago.

“It was my most beautiful theater experience ever,” she said. “It’s everything that good theater should be.”

Details on the Young People’s Theater camp for this summer have not been released. For anyone interested in being involved with the Richmond Community Theatre, call Dawkins at 910-417-5747.

Dawkins https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Merrie.jpg Dawkins This picture shows a previous performance of “Beauty and the Beast” by the Richmond Community Theatre. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Beauty-and-the-Beast-1.jpg This picture shows a previous performance of “Beauty and the Beast” by the Richmond Community Theatre.

Gavin Stone Editor

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]