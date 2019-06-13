Day care visits Hamlet police, learn safety

Hamlet Police Chief Tommy L. McMasters Jr. shows the children of Kids Crossing day care center a fake gun, used in training, to discuss gun safety. “Never touch a gun!” he reminded them. Hamlet Police Chief Tommy L. McMasters Jr. shows the children of Kids Crossing day care center a fake gun, used in training, to discuss gun safety. “Never touch a gun!” he reminded them. Anne Griffin, an SRO Officer with the Hamlet Police Department, puts a campaign unifrom hat on Miah Witherspoon. Workers with the Kids Crossing day care joked, “If it fits, they’ll be an officer!” Anne Griffin, an SRO Officer with the Hamlet Police Department, puts a campaign unifrom hat on Miah Witherspoon. Workers with the Kids Crossing day care joked, “If it fits, they’ll be an officer!”

HAMLET — The Kids Crossing day care center in Hamlet took their annual trip to the Hamlet Police Department — and Carla Callahan, owner of the center, said it was the best experience they’ve ever had with the department.

Chief Tommy L. McMasters Jr., with the help of SRO Officer Anne Griffin and Captain Randy Dover, spoke to 11 children, aged four to eight years old, about gun safety, bullying and overall safety such as wearing seat belts and listening to trusted adults.

McMasters and Dover appreciated the opportunity to speak to the children.

“When a kid gets to be in middle school and high school, it’s harder to deprogram and reprogram so if we can get them early … we get ahead of the game,” McMasters said. “With all the gun violence that’s been going on that you hear on T.V. every day, I think we need to start focusing on – I hate to say it – pre-schoolers to get their mind in the right place to leave guns alone so that in middle and high school, the problem subsides.”

McMasters learned each of the children’s names before taking them into the City Council chambers and spoke to them as a group, which Callahan says is the first time that has happened.

“Every other year, we had to meet in the little office,” Callahan said, referring to the chief’s office. “Before, the kids had to go in one at a time and just loop back out into the hallway.”

Most of the children this year were first-time attendees, according to Kids Crossing staff member Hattie Reep,. Reep noted that the day care has been taking children to the police department and fire department every year “to let them know who’s here for them.”

McMasters put the oldest child, 8-year-old Braylyn Callahan “in charge” and assigned her the task of keeping the rest of the group in check, raising her hand following a signal from McMasters when the group was getting too loud.

Griffin chimed in about bullying and showed the children that it can happen to anyone, but all the children said they weren’t bullied nor were they a bully.

When teaching gun safety, to keep it child-friendly, McMasters used the fake training gun and would hold it out toward one of the children. If they reached for it, he pulled it back and said, “No! You should never touch a gun! Even if an adult tries to give it to you, you say no!”

Griffin sang a song to help the kids remember: “Say no! Run away and tell an adult.”

“It teaches them that we’re not the bad guy,” Dover said. “This let’s them see us in a different light… It let’s them see us as real people and not just riding around in a police car all the time.”

The Kids Crossing staff said they enjoyed HPD’s presentation. Callahan especially was impressed by the one-on-one attention that McMasters provided the children. Reep said they plan to send the children’s drawings from Tuesday to the department as a “thank you.”

Hamlet Police Chief Tommy L. McMasters Jr. shows the children of Kids Crossing day care center a fake gun, used in training, to discuss gun safety. “Never touch a gun!” he reminded them. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_IMG_0109.jpg Hamlet Police Chief Tommy L. McMasters Jr. shows the children of Kids Crossing day care center a fake gun, used in training, to discuss gun safety. “Never touch a gun!” he reminded them. Anne Griffin, an SRO Officer with the Hamlet Police Department, puts a campaign unifrom hat on Miah Witherspoon. Workers with the Kids Crossing day care joked, “If it fits, they’ll be an officer!” https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_IMG_0163.jpg Anne Griffin, an SRO Officer with the Hamlet Police Department, puts a campaign unifrom hat on Miah Witherspoon. Workers with the Kids Crossing day care joked, “If it fits, they’ll be an officer!”

Kids learn safety

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]