Buie steps down from Hamlet City Council, Robinson sworn in

Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton, left, presents Johnathan Buie with a plaque in honor of his years of service on the Hamlet City Council. Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton, left, presents Johnathan Buie with a plaque in honor of his years of service on the Hamlet City Council. Joe Robinson is sworn in as Hamlet’s newest city council member on Wednesday. Joe Robinson is sworn in as Hamlet’s newest city council member on Wednesday. Johnathan Buie stepped down from the Hamlet City Council on Tuesday to take a job with what he only described as a Fortune 500 company in Tennessee after serving on the council since 2011. Johnathan Buie stepped down from the Hamlet City Council on Tuesday to take a job with what he only described as a Fortune 500 company in Tennessee after serving on the council since 2011.

HAMLET — Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Buie stepped down from the Hamlet City Council Tuesday, leaving to take a private sector job, and the board appointed Joe Robinson to replace him later in the same meeting.

Buie has been on the council since 2011 and has held the Mayor Pro Tem position since 2013.

“This job has been a roller coaster. It’s been fun, you get stressed sometimes, you get frustrated sometimes,” said Buie. “But, at the end of the day I look at it … and I never thought that the little hellion sitting in class that didn’t know how to shut up and his teacher put him between two filing cabinets could use that talkative manner to come in and do something good for the City of Hamlet.”

The present council members, Eddie Martin, Jesse McQueen and Maurice Lee Stuart II, voted 2-1 to appoint Robinson as Buie’s replacement. Buie recommended Robinson for the seat in his resignation speech. Buie also suggested McQueen be named Mayor Pro Tem, which Mayor Bill Bayless approved of.

Robinson was officially sworn in the morning of July 12 after accepting the nomination to join the city council as a board member.

“(Buie) called me and asked me about this fellow, and I said ‘Yeah, I knew Joe. He’s a mailman that’s just recently retired after 20-something years,’” said Martin. “I know that he’s very level-headed and has a good reputation in the community… I think he would make a good councilman to tell you the truth.”

Although both Martin and McQueen admitted to not knowing Robinson very well personally, they accepted his nomination.

“I’ve never known him to have any political issues or anything like that,” said McQueen.

Stuart voted in opposition to Robinson’s nomination, saying that, “Although I value his opinion, I can’t support the appointment of him not seeing anything about (Robinson) on paper or knowing who he is… and not giving the other ones a chance to submit their recommendations on the board,” referencing other people vying for the seat.

Though he didn’t have a vote on Robinson’s appointment, Bayless responded to Stuart’s comments, saying that it would not be “fair” to leave the seat open until the next municipal election. Following the vote, Bayless said he would have “went in a different direction” about appointing Robinson as a replacement for Buie.

Buie has moved to Nashville, Tennessee and has accepted a new position with a “Fortune-500 company,” but would not disclose the company name. He could not be reached for further comment Wednesday.

“You’re still gonna see me,” Buie said. “Hamlet is still a part of my territory so I will be back, just not as much.”

Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton, left, presents Johnathan Buie with a plaque in honor of his years of service on the Hamlet City Council. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_IMG_0098c.jpg Hamlet City Manager Jonathan Blanton, left, presents Johnathan Buie with a plaque in honor of his years of service on the Hamlet City Council. Contributed photo Joe Robinson is sworn in as Hamlet’s newest city council member on Wednesday. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Joe-Robinson-Swearing-In2.jpg Joe Robinson is sworn in as Hamlet’s newest city council member on Wednesday. Contributed photo Johnathan Buie stepped down from the Hamlet City Council on Tuesday to take a job with what he only described as a Fortune 500 company in Tennessee after serving on the council since 2011. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_IMG_0091c.jpg Johnathan Buie stepped down from the Hamlet City Council on Tuesday to take a job with what he only described as a Fortune 500 company in Tennessee after serving on the council since 2011. Alex Smith | Daily Journal

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]