Blanton re-hired as city manager after Hamlet makes counter-offer

Jonathan Blanton unloads paintings from his cars as he moves back into his office at Hamlet City Hall for the second time on Tuesday prior to being formally re-hired as city manager. Jonathan Blanton unloads paintings from his cars as he moves back into his office at Hamlet City Hall for the second time on Tuesday prior to being formally re-hired as city manager.

HAMLET — Jonathan Blanton was re-hired as Hamlet’s city manager Tuesday just three weeks after taking a position at UNC Charlotte and agreeing to stay on in the interim while the city searched for a replacement.

He resigned on April 22, giving the city four weeks to hire a new manager before his start date of May 17. Mayor Bill Bayless said he and City Council had conducted several lengthy interviews, but none of the candidates measured up to Blanton.

“The mayor and two council members reached out to me independently, one-on-one, and asked if there was any chance I would be interested in coming back,” said Blanton. “At that point, I hadn’t really given any thought to it. I said I’d have to think about it.”

Blanton told the city he needed to have an employment agreement upon his return, which he did not have previously. His new contract, signed after the Hamlet City Council monthly meeting on June 11, includes a pay raise from $67,000 to $90,000 a year and a three-year employment agreement.

This raised rate is “similar” to what UNCC offered, according to Blanton. The city council decided on the $23,000 pay raise in order to be more competitive with other city managers’ pay in the region. For example, the city manager in Laurinburg is making roughly $120,000 a year and Monty Crump, Rockingham’s city manager, makes about $150,000, according to Blanton.

The lower end of the spectrum for a city manager’s pay is about $80,000.

“We (are) extremely pleased to get him back, he just did a wonderful job,” said Mayor Bill Bayless. “We interviewed some people the week or two before but what we saw just wasn’t up to par with the work Jonathan had done.”

Since May 17, Blanton has worked as director of business affairs and finance for UNCC where he was overseeing an $18 million budget, as well as personnel and business operations for the university’s graduate school.

Blanton has deep ties to the Charlotte area. He is originally from a town south of Charlotte, he studied at UNCC, graduating with a master’s degree in public administration in 2016, and his wife currently lives in Charlotte. Following the announcement of his resignation in April, he said the UNCC job “will feel like going back home.”

However, even after the move, he found himself constantly talking about Hamlet.

“The first week I was there I was making small-talk with people and I kept talking about Hamlet,” Blanton said. “They said, ‘Did you really want to leave? Because you really seemed to enjoy being City Manager.’ That’s really what it boiled down to: whether I really enjoyed being City Manager.”

Several Hamlet City Council members sang Blanton’s praises following his resignation. Council member Jesse McQueen called him a “true leader” who had “done a great job in Hamlet, made some tough decisions, lead the city in a positive direction and he will be truly missed.”

Blanton said he discussed the decision to return to Hamlet “a lot” with his wife, who will continue to live in Charlotte, adding that she was very supportive.

“I couldn’t see myself justifying not coming back,” Blanton said.

Jonathan Blanton unloads paintings from his cars as he moves back into his office at Hamlet City Hall for the second time on Tuesday prior to being formally re-hired as city manager. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_IMG_0085.jpg Jonathan Blanton unloads paintings from his cars as he moves back into his office at Hamlet City Hall for the second time on Tuesday prior to being formally re-hired as city manager.

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]