ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Superior Court handed down the following notable convictions at this month’s session:

Travis Joel Marshall

Marshall pleaded guilty to and is convicted of one felony count each of delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is sentenced to between eight and 19 months in prison with 36 months of supervised probation.

The court dismissed one felony count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; selling a Schedule II controlled substance; maintaining a place for keeping and selling a controlled substance and possession of cocaine. The court also dismissed two misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer and one misdemeanor count of simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance against Marshall.

Marshall was originally held under a $45,000 secure bond.

Justin Floyd Bass

Bass is convicted of one felony count of breaking and entering. He is sentenced to 45 days in the Richmond County Jail with 24 months of supervised probation.

The court dismissed one felony count of larceny after breaking and entering. Bass was initially held under a $25,000 secure bond.

Thomas Davis Sandlin

Sandlin pleaded guilty to and is convicted of three felony counts of delivering cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance. He is sentenced to between six and 17 months in prison with 24 months of supervised probation.

The court dismissed three felony counts each of selling a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance.

Sandlin was originally held under a $25,000 secure bond.

Michelle Lammonds

Lammonds is convicted of one felony count of possession of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver. She is sentenced to 12 months of probation.

The court dismissed one felony count each of selling a Schedule II controlled substance and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance. Lammonds was originally held under a $25,000 secure bond.

Kristin Hudson King

King is convicted of one felony count of probation violation. She is sentenced to between six and 17 months in prison with 24 months of supervised probation.

King was not facing any other charges. She was originally held under a $15,000 secure bond.

Marquis Tavon Quick

Quick is convicted of one felony count of marijuana possession. He is sentenced to 45 days in the Richmond County Jail with 12 months of unsupervised probation to follow.

The court dismissed a felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and two misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer. Quick was originally held under a $10,000 secure bond.

Ernest Sellers

Sellers pleaded guilty to and is convicted of one felony count of possession of methamphetamine. He is sentenced to between six and 17 months in prison with 18 months of supervised probation.

Sellers was not facing any other charges. He was originally held under a $10,000 secure bond.

Marcus Lee Hunt

Hunt pleaded guilty to and is convicted of one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is sentenced to between 15 and 27 months in prison with 24 months of supervised probation.

Hunt was not facing any other charges. He was originally held under a $10,000 secure bond.

Daren Grainger

Grainger pleaded guilty to and is convicted of one felony count of breaking and entering. He is sentenced to between eight and 19 months in prison with 24 months of supervised probation.

The court dismissed one felony count of larceny after breaking and entering. Grainger was originally held under a $7,500 secure bond.

Jimmie Earl Jacobs

Jacobs pleaded guilty to and is convicted of one felony count of obtaining property by false pretenses. He is sentenced to between 11 and 23 months in prison with 30 months of supervised probation.

Jacobs was not facing and other charges. He was originally held under a $2,500 secure bond.

Amy Grant

Grant is convicted of one felony count of probation violation. She is sentenced to between 6 and 17 months in prison with 18 months of supervised probation.

Her probation stemmed from a felony conviction for maintaining a vehicle for keeping and selling a controlled substance. Grant was not facing any other charges. Her bond was not listed in court documents.

Porschia Renee Holm

Holm is convicted of one felony count of larceny of a firearm. She is sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Holm was not facing any other charges. Her bond was not listed in court documents.

Gavin Stone Editor