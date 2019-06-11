Failure to return rental property

ROCKINGHAM — Enterprise Rent-a-Car reported that Bennettsville, South Carolina resident Tommy Pegues, 36, on Friday had not returned a rental car.

Reckless driving

ROCKINGHAM — Police on Friday served Hamlet resident Kam’ri Ciara Brown, 19, with warrants related to reckless driving and resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer in discharging or attempted to discharge their duty.

Larceny

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham police on Saturday responded to Tractor Supply following a report of stolen potting mix. Rockingham resident Kevin Bryant Little, 28, is charged with larceny.

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham police on Saturday responded to a report of someone stealing 31 Oxycodone pills at an apartment on Lady Mary Lane. Amy Hinson, 38, is charged with stealing the pills.

Driving while impaired

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham police officer pulled over Hamlet resident Richard Lee Sweatt, Jr., 27, early Sunday morning at the intersection of U.S. 74 and South Caroline Street. Sweatt gave the officer verbal permission to search his vehicle after the officer smelled marijuana and once inside the vehicle, the officer smelled alcohol.

Sweatt twice tested positive for alcohol. He is charged with DWI, having an open container of alcohol and displaying a revoked registration plate.

Assault on a female

ROCKINGHAM — Rockingham police Monday morning served Ellerbe resident Guadalupe Matias Ramirez, 31, with warrants for his arrest on a charge of assaulting a female.

HAMLET — Hamlet police on Friday arrested Eddie Brooks Thomas, Jr., 37, on Main Street and charged him with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female.

Possession of stolen vehicle

HAMLET — Hamlet police arrested Carey Antonio Robinson, 49, Sunday morning, charging him with one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Intoxicated and disruptive

HAMLET — Hamlet police arrested Rohan Anthony Howell, 25, Sunday afternoon at Burger King and charged him with one misdemeanor count of being drunk and disruptive.

Gavin Stone Editor