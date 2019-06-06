ROCKINGHAM — Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Tanya Wallace announced her retirement Thursday morning, which will become effective July 31, her daughter, District Court Judge Chevonne Wallace confirmed.

The elder Wallace was appointed to her judgeship in 1987 by former Governor Jim Martin. In her 32-and-a-half year tenure as judge, she won seven elections, earning her seat on the Superior Court in 2008.

Tanya Wallace made history in January by being the first mother to swear in a daughter as a district court judge. Chevonne Wallace, in her announcement of her mother’s decision on Facebook Thursday, reflected on growing up watching her mother do her work.

“I grew up watching her sign search warrants at 2 a.m., knowing she had to wake up at 5:30 just to get us all out the door, answer phone calls on vacation when she could have just ignored them, and spend countless hours at the kitchen table analyzing and re-analyzing her decisions,” she wrote, adding that there was a time when she wished things were different, but later came to understand why her mother worked so hard.

“She is quite simply my hero and my role model and I can’t imagine anybody being more proud of their mama than I am,” Wallace continued.

