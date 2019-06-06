Crime Report: June 6

Break-in

ROCKINGHAM — A resident of Pineridge Drive reported a break in and larceny at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 in which three bottles of cologne worth a total of $80, a Polo hat worth $50 and an iPhone 7 Plus worth $150 were stolen.

ROCKINGHAM — A Cauthen Drive resident reported a break-in and $300-worth of damage to a flat screen T.V. on Sunday at 5:33 p.m. Police are searching for Joey Jarrell Cook, 30, a 6-foot-tall black male of medium build with tattoos on both arms, his chest and the back of his right bicep in connection to the incident.

Disturbance

ROCKINGHAM — Police responded to a FirstHealth-Richmond Hospital on Sunday in reference to a psychiatric patient running throughout the hospital and threatening staff. No one was injured and the suspect did not have a weapon. The case is inactive.

Damage to vehicle

ROCKINGHAM — Police responded to a report of a busted rear window of a vehicle on Alea 9th Avenue on Saturday at 7:21 p.m. There is no suspect in this incident.

Stolen medication

ROCKINGHAM — Police on Monday responded to a report of a missing hydrocodone pill from Pruitt Health and name a former nurse, Jennifer Marie Alfonso, as a suspect. An administrator told investigators that Alfonso alerted them to the missing pill following her resignation. The investigation is ongoing.

Arson

ROCKINGHAM — Police responded on Monday to a report of a someone starting a fire at a residence on Ashley Street. There was about $100 of damage to a wooden fence. There are no suspects.

Kidnapping

ROCKINGHAM — Police responded on Monday to a report of an attempted kidnapping at a gas station. There are no suspects.