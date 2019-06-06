Hamlet Depot adds new exhibit paying tribute to Silver Meteor train

Hamlet Depot and Museums’ Silver Meteor Display by Sam Hill with the help of other board members and volunteers. Hamlet Depot and Museums’ Silver Meteor Display by Sam Hill with the help of other board members and volunteers. Hamlet Depot and Museums’ Silver Meteor Display by Sam Hill with the help of other board members and volunteers. Hamlet Depot and Museums’ Silver Meteor Display by Sam Hill with the help of other board members and volunteers. Hamlet Depot and Museums’ Silver Meteor Display by Sam Hill with the help of other board members and volunteers. Hamlet Depot and Museums’ Silver Meteor Display by Sam Hill with the help of other board members and volunteers. Little men work on the railroad, placed by Seaboard Railroad-veteran Riley Watson, who made sure the figurines were historically accurate. Watson managed a crew that put the original lines down, as depicted in the exhibit. Little men work on the railroad, placed by Seaboard Railroad-veteran Riley Watson, who made sure the figurines were historically accurate. Watson managed a crew that put the original lines down, as depicted in the exhibit.

HAMLET — The Hamlet Depot and Museums will hold a Grand Opening for its Silver Meteor exhibit, a tribute to the Depot’s storied history as a hub of southern commerce, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8 in the Tornado Building.

There will be food, music of the period and Mayor Bill Bayless is scheduled to stop by.

“Every railroad had their signature passenger train,” said Depot Volunteer Jackie Hatfield. “We had the Silver Meteor, Silver Comet and Silver Star but the Meteor was kind of the flagship.”

The exhibit was handmade by Sam Hill, a Hamlet Depot Board Member. This includes the power lines, lights, crane, bridge, lake and pile driver. All the materials are native to Hamlet, down to the dirt.

The base of the exhibit is the old Highway 38 Seaboard Bridge in Hamlet, refinished.

Hamlet Depot Volunteer Riley Watson, 46-year Seaboard Railroad Veteran, lent a helping hand to the displays. Watson, having worked on laying the real track many years ago, placed the men within the display for the Silver Meteor exhibit.

The exhibit also features handiwork by Hamlet Depot Board Member Bruce Brown Jr. who created the lake scene complete with beavers at work on the beaver dam.

“There is nothing like it anywhere! It brings back a lot of fond memories.” said Sam Ballard, President of the Depot Board and a former conductor for the Meteor and the Champion, the rival train in 1939 that ran from New York to Miami.

The two trains merged in 1967 and formed the Seaboard Coastline Railroad.

“The Silver Meteor was the premier train to travel on and offered such luxuries as a formal dining car, three baggage-dormitory-coaches (18 seats), seven 56-seat coaches, two dining cars, and three coach-buffet-observation cars (30 seats),” said Hatfield. “It was the ‘Train of Tommorow.’”

Hamlet’s history is largely centered around the Depot, which is the only Victorian Queen Anne Train Station in North Carolina, according to the Hamlet Historic Depot website. There were once many tracks and over 150 trains stopped at the Depot a day. It was a division headquarters for the Seaboard Airline Railroad.

While the Hamlet Depot currently only runs Amtrak twice a day, the Museum sees frequent traffic with upwards of two schools a week, especially during the summer months.

“On average we get 150 to 200 visitors a month,” said Museum Director and Downtown Coordinator Jennifer Seaman. “We’ve had someone from Japan, last week somebody from England. You just never know who is going to come in.”

The Silver Meteor exhibit “has about $10,000 in it,” Seaman said. “It took about two-and-a-half years to complete.”

The museum has humidifiers and a climate-controlled basement for storage and is constantly getting new equipment and exhibits for people to enjoy.

Next is a virtual reality exhibit, said Seaman, although it won’t be ready for at least another year.

The Museum is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting June 7, a new Story Time and Craft Morning for children aged 4 to 8 will be held every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Visitor Center. For more information or to register please call 910-583-0603.

Museum pays tribute to Silver Meteor

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-1675 or [email protected]

