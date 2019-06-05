Maples Named Superintendent of Richmond County Schools

Maples Maples

Jeffery Maples has been named superintendent of Richmond County Schools. The announcement was made during the Board of Education meeting June 4.

His term is effective July 1, 2019. Maples has held several positions within Richmond County Schools including Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Associate Superintendent of Curriculum. He was sworn in as interim superintendent on January 2, 2019. Maples said he is humbled, honored and blessed for the opportunity.

“We have a wonderful school system and I look forward to continuing the great work that is being done in our schools,” said Maples. “We have awesome administrators, teachers and support staff that provide wonderful learning experiences for our students every day.

“As the superintendent, I want to promote a learning environment where teachers feel supported, have a voice and are excited about their work. I want teachers to be able to go home at the end of the day knowing that they made a difference for our students.”

Maples https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_maples.jpg Maples