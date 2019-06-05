RCC Board of Trustees award 3 Emeritus Status

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County College Board of Trustees held a meeting Tuesday, June 4 to discuss personnel, policy and enrollment changes as well as budget updates, bids for main campus, and updates on current plans.

The Richmond Community College has recently hired a new biology teacher with two PHDs, a math teacher, a welding instructor who will be based at Richmond Senior High School, a new digital coordinator position, and recently interviewed a candidate for a new faculty member in the history department.

Positions still open include a career planner and CNA instructor.

Three faculty members, Lenae Thompson, Terry Thompson and Alan Questell were awarded Emeritus Status by the board for service over 20 years.

Lenae Thompson started with the college in 1989 and worked on multiple programs including the literacy program and the adult high school program.

“I enjoy being here. I think I’m very fortunate to have been here for 30 years, that doesn’t happen anymore… It’s mission work, is what I always call my job because I love helping others,” Lenae Thompson said.

Terry Thompson began in August of 1996 and worked in outreach in communities, church fellowships, prisons and community centers.

“I just want to thank you all for the opportunity. I grew up here, I started when I was 23, 25 (years old),” she said. “When you go through many presidents, many directors and deans, it makes you feel honored to even be standing before you with this opportunity.”

Questell joined the college in 1961 making him the longest current employee with 29 years of employment. He was the first distance learning director.

“It really was a series of accidents when I think back over the years,” Questell said. “It was just an accident that I ended up over here. I’ve just been fortunate.”

President Dale McInnis explained that the software used for advising was Questell’s creation.

There were a few changes to the student handbook, policies and procedures approved Tuesday. One being that the International Programs have changed their TOEFL, Test of English as a Foreign Language, grading policy. Instead of needing multiple grades, the score will be lumped in a whole score.

There has been an increase in graduation numbers since last year. Because of this, next year’s graduation ceremonies will be moved to the Friday before Mother’s Day and will include three ceremonies held at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Summer enrollment is at a record level, the revenue from which will benefit the school in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The college has spent 68.18% of the state budget, 70.91% of the county budget and 92.29% of the senate budget.

The new campus in downtown Rockingham is set to be completed by Dec. 23.

The early college high school and associated college classes will still resume on time this fall but will start at the college’s North Laurinburg School, where early college search is currently housed. Once the new campus is complete, these classes will begin their transition.

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

