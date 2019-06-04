Grammy-winning gospel singer coming to Hamlet

Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has won 2 Grammy Awards and 21 Dove Awards and has been named the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year. Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has won 2 Grammy Awards and 21 Dove Awards and has been named the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year.

The two-time Grammy Award winning gospel singer, Jason Crabb, is coming to Hamlet this Thursday night, June 6. King’s Gate Church International (161 Sierra Avenue in Hamlet) is the location for the concert Thursday night at 7 p.m.. Local Christian Artist 2nd Chance, and Comedian Mickey Bell will also be part of the event.

Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world – through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media including over 20 million views on YouTube.

Since his first solo release in 2009, Jason Crabb has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle and Billy Graham’s final crusade in NYC. He has also shared the stage with artists such as Gloria Gaynor, Kari Jobe, Vince Gill, Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell, Donnie McClurkin, Wynonna, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Michael W. Smith, Jamie Grace, Sandi Patty, the Oak Ridge Boys and more. He has appeared on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” and alongside Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson.

Crabb has been featured and covered by many media outlets as well – including: People Magazine, Fox News, Country Living, The Huffington Post, Billboard, USA Today, Entertainment Tonight, and Country Weekly, among others, and was named one of Nashville’s Most Beautiful People by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. Crabb is also frequently seen on television hosting on TBN, appearing on awards shows and television specials for a variety of networks.

Tickets are still available for the event on Thursday night at iTickets.com or by calling 910-995-8544.

