County athletes win 32 medals at Special Olympics Summer Games

From left to right, Justyce Stevenson, Caleb Moore, Keith Wall, Gabriel Streeter, Kevan Farris, show off their medals from the athletic competitions (standing long jump, softball throw and 50-meter dash) of the 2019 Special Olympic North Carolina Summer Games in Raleigh over the weekend. Not pictured are Malik Covington, Kevin Wall, Caleb Blake, Dallas Jeter and Ronae Durham also won big in the athletic competitions. From left to right, Justyce Stevenson, Caleb Moore, Keith Wall, Gabriel Streeter, Kevan Farris, show off their medals from the athletic competitions (standing long jump, softball throw and 50-meter dash) of the 2019 Special Olympic North Carolina Summer Games in Raleigh over the weekend. Not pictured are Malik Covington, Kevin Wall, Caleb Blake, Dallas Jeter and Ronae Durham also won big in the athletic competitions.

ROCKINGHAM — A group of 21 athletes representing Richmond County combined to bring in a total of 32 medals, two fourth-place ribbons and a fifth-place ribbon at the 2019 Special Olympic North Carolina Summer Games in Raleigh over the weekend.

Leading the way with three gold-medal performances were 16-year-olds Ronae Durham and Dallas Jeter, who both topped the standing long jump, softball throw and 50-meter dash events.

Durham, who swept the field in her first time at the state level, said the moments after winning each competition filled her with joy and excitement because she didn’t think she would be the one to take home the gold medal.

“It was just so exciting. I thought I couldn’t win but I just won,” she said. “I just want to thank my coaches for training me … and for keeping me in good hands, protecting me, being loving and kind to me and being better than awesome.”

Jeter, who like Durham said she didn’t necessarily have a favorite from the weekend, achieved such a feat in her second year on the big stage. And the big-time winner says she’s already looking forward to next year’s trip.

“I liked everything and had fun with everybody,” she said. “I’m very proud (of the accomplishment).”

The pair were just two of the group’s seven athletes who brought back at least one individual gold medal.

Justyce Stevenson (softball throw, standing long jump) and Kevan Farris (standing long jump, 50m dash) collected two while Caleb Blake (standing long jump), Malik Covington (50m dash) and Keith Wall (50m dash) each pocketed one.

Stevenson, who racked up his fair share of gold medals at the Spring Games early last month, said his favorite event was the softball throw, stating that his mission was the throw the ball as hard as possible — which he succeeded in doing.

Maybe what he enjoyed the most, however, was the dance that took place Saturday evening. The two-time gold medalist said he danced like Usher, did the “Nae-Nae” and busted a couple of moves to “Thriller” by Michael Jackson.

“It was awesome. I did everything,” Stevenson said. “And oh yeah, I’m the fastest runner ever.”

There were five athletes, including Durham, who competed at the State Games for the first time.

Not even two weeks after he helped the Richmond football team close out spring practice with a touchdown run, 10-year-old Malik Covington took gold in the 50m dash and silver in both the softball throw and standing long jump.

Tim Corcoran was one-half of the duo that earned silver in bowling doubles, D’Nautica Everett was a member of the five-member bowling team that won gold and Kevan Farris topped both the standing long jump and 50m dash.

This year’s group was the largest the Richmond County Special Olympics has ever sent to the state games, according to head of delegation Theressa Smith. Although the group raked its fair share of medals (14 gold, 10 bronze, 8 silver), Smith said the weekend wasn’t all about grabbing a spot in the top 3. She pointed out that there were several athletes who received ribbons for their fourth- and fifth-place finishes and were just as excited as those who earned the got the medals.

“They did a great job,” she said. “It was just a wonderful experience. We had a really great weekend.”

Smith received help over the weekend from athletics coaches Ryan and Stephanie Upton, bowling singles coaches Lori Richardson and Christena Powell, bowling doubles coach Barbara Heaton and team coach Judy Roscoe.

32 medals at Summer Games

Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected]

