County’s use of solid waste fund to avoid tax increase draws concern from state

ROCKINGHAM — A letter to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners sent last month from the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer raised concerns about the county’s ongoing use of its solid waste fund to help with its lagging general fund in order to avoid raising the tax rate.

Susan McCullen, senior fiscal advisor for the State and Local Government Finance Division of the Treasurer Department said that following her office’s review of Richmond County’s 2019 budget-to-actual reports, they are “concerned about the recurring, apparently excessive, amounts of operating transfers” from the county’s solid waste fund, an enterprise fund, to its general fund at least since 2017.

An enterprise fund is one that is self-sustaining through service fees and does not use any tax dollars to operate.

The Finance Division found that Richmond County transferred $1.15 million from the solid waste fund to the general fund in 2017, $1.5 million in 2018 and $1.5 million again in 2019. In the county’s 2018 audit, it is noted that the $1.5 million was transferred “to avoid raising ad valorem (property) taxes.”

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2019-2020 includes a $1.6 million transfer from the solid waste fund to the general fund. County Manager Bryan Land, in his budget message for his 2019-2020 proposed budget released the same day as McCullen’s letter, May 22, said that this transfer was necessary despite the $0.04 increase to the county tax rate last fiscal year.

In her letter, McCullen says that it is important to keep the general and solid waste funds separate — both self-supporting — “for equity reasons” because solid waste customers and property taxpayers are “not necessarily the same people.”

“The Solid Waste customers should pay their share of administrative costs associated with the landfill and there are cost allocation processes that will assist the County in determining the appropriate levels of general government costs to allocate to the Solid Waste Fund,” McCullen wrote. “However, the Solid Waste Fund should not subsidize general government operations in lieu of a needed property tax increase to maintain the current level of operations.”

Consistent with McCullen’s assessment, Land also says in his message that customers of enterprise funds should not be subsidizing government operations, adding, “As I have stated for the last two years, this isn’t a sustainable habit.” He said that to avoid increasing the tax rate again, “our sales taxes will have to increase substantially.”

McCullen advises that the county review its property tax rate and solid waste fees for ways to make them “support each of the funds’ activities in a self-supporting, sustainable” manner.

Public Works Director Jerry Austin said that there will be no services cut for county customers in the new fiscal year, and that their budget has been “flat-lined for pretty much the last five plus years.”

The Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2019-2020 at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at the Richmond County Airport. That evening, at 5:30 p.m. they will conduct a public hearing on the budget.

