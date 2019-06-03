Hamlet Senior Center thanks volunteers

These are 16 of the Hamlet Senior Center’s volunteers, who were thanked for their tireless work for the center Thursday. Those not pictured are William Bayless, Ann Cole, Leroy Crowder, Jean Honeycutt, Jeff Locklear, Elaine McLaurin, Kinyada Nicholson, Ronald Nicholson, Denise Pittman, Shelia Quinn, Susan Sellers, Shelia Swift, Patricia Wheeler, Ogretis Wilson, and Millie Wright-Hailey. Catherine Bethea These are 16 of the Hamlet Senior Center’s volunteers, who were thanked for their tireless work for the center Thursday. Those not pictured are William Bayless, Ann Cole, Leroy Crowder, Jean Honeycutt, Jeff Locklear, Elaine McLaurin, Kinyada Nicholson, Ronald Nicholson, Denise Pittman, Shelia Quinn, Susan Sellers, Shelia Swift, Patricia Wheeler, Ogretis Wilson, and Millie Wright-Hailey. Catherine Bethea These are 16 of the Hamlet Senior Center’s volunteers, who were thanked for their tireless work for the center Thursday. Those not pictured are William Bayless, Ann Cole, Leroy Crowder, Jean Honeycutt, Jeff Locklear, Elaine McLaurin, Kinyada Nicholson, Ronald Nicholson, Denise Pittman, Shelia Quinn, Susan Sellers, Shelia Swift, Patricia Wheeler, Ogretis Wilson, and Millie Wright-Hailey. Linda Speight These are 16 of the Hamlet Senior Center’s volunteers, who were thanked for their tireless work for the center Thursday. Those not pictured are William Bayless, Ann Cole, Leroy Crowder, Jean Honeycutt, Jeff Locklear, Elaine McLaurin, Kinyada Nicholson, Ronald Nicholson, Denise Pittman, Shelia Quinn, Susan Sellers, Shelia Swift, Patricia Wheeler, Ogretis Wilson, and Millie Wright-Hailey. Linda Speight These are 16 of the Hamlet Senior Center’s volunteers, who were thanked for their tireless work for the center Thursday. Those not pictured are William Bayless, Ann Cole, Leroy Crowder, Jean Honeycutt, Jeff Locklear, Elaine McLaurin, Kinyada Nicholson, Ronald Nicholson, Denise Pittman, Shelia Quinn, Susan Sellers, Shelia Swift, Patricia Wheeler, Ogretis Wilson, and Millie Wright-Hailey. Rose McHugh These are 16 of the Hamlet Senior Center’s volunteers, who were thanked for their tireless work for the center Thursday. Those not pictured are William Bayless, Ann Cole, Leroy Crowder, Jean Honeycutt, Jeff Locklear, Elaine McLaurin, Kinyada Nicholson, Ronald Nicholson, Denise Pittman, Shelia Quinn, Susan Sellers, Shelia Swift, Patricia Wheeler, Ogretis Wilson, and Millie Wright-Hailey. Rose McHugh Connie Covington These are 16 of the Hamlet Senior Center’s volunteers, who were thanked for their tireless work for the center Thursday. Those not pictured are William Bayless, Ann Cole, Leroy Crowder, Jean Honeycutt, Jeff Locklear, Elaine McLaurin, Kinyada Nicholson, Ronald Nicholson, Denise Pittman, Shelia Quinn, Susan Sellers, Shelia Swift, Patricia Wheeler, Ogretis Wilson, and Millie Wright-Hailey. Connie Covington These are 16 of the Hamlet Senior Center’s volunteers, who were thanked for their tireless work for the center Thursday. Those not pictured are William Bayless, Ann Cole, Leroy Crowder, Jean Honeycutt, Jeff Locklear, Elaine McLaurin, Kinyada Nicholson, Ronald Nicholson, Denise Pittman, Shelia Quinn, Susan Sellers, Shelia Swift, Patricia Wheeler, Ogretis Wilson, and Millie Wright-Hailey.

HAMLET — Although North Carolina ranks 29th in the country in those who reported having volunteered in the last four years with 25.8 percent of residents, according to the Corporation for National and Community Service, Hamlet Senior Center is not lacking in volunteers or involvement.

Each staff member at Hamlet Senior Center volunteers approximately 5 hours a month, but that’s just the beginning. The vast majority of the volunteers at the center are seniors, according to Millie Wright-Hailey, a regular visitor and volunteer since the early 90’s.

On May 30 at 5 p.m., the center held the Thank You for Your Time event in honor of the volunteers that keep the center running. They were served dinner, dessert and some received door prizes. Of the 31 volunteers, about 60 percent of them volunteer on a weekly basis, according to Director Sarah Locklear.

“I just want to make sure that they know they’re appreciated,” said Locklear. “They’re not taken advantage of and what they do makes a difference.”

Lowe’s store manager Charles Diaz donated packets of Thyme seeds to hand out at the event as well.

“He’s fabulous to work with,” said Locklear.

Three volunteers: Terry Mercer, Pete Wheeler, and Susan Sellers, were given the title of the “Fab 3.”

Mercer donates her time to teach many of center’s evidence based programs, exercise classes, line dancing, coordinates the Senior Games and, as if that wasn’t enough, volunteers to drive for the center, Locklear said.

Wheeler, another Senior Games director, orders medals, makes score sheets, organizes opening and closing ceremonies and has food brought in for the games.

“Pete lends a helping hand whenever and however is needed,” Locklear said.

Sellers, former director of the Hamlet Senior Center, still helps out and was awarded the third spot in the Fab 3. Sellers cooks, drives and organizes the Silver Arts portion of Senior Games.

“I started coming to the center to learn line dancing. The electric slide is what brought me to the dance class,” Wright-Hailey said. “It gives (the seniors) an opportunity to socialize and get acquainted with other people.”

Finding volunteers and seniors who are willing to be actively involved isn’t always easy, Wright-Hailey said.

“They’ve got to want to come out and meet people. Not everyone has a feel for people,” she said. “At 50, you’re considered a senior whether you want to be or not.”

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

