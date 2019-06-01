Questions linger in death of Robert Blue

Robert Lee Blue II died on the night of May 25 as a result of a choke hold after allegedly fleeing bail bondsmen while filling out release documents, according to Chief Billy Kelly. Robert Lee Blue II died on the night of May 25 as a result of a choke hold after allegedly fleeing bail bondsmen while filling out release documents, according to Chief Billy Kelly.

CORRECTION: This article originally stated that Blue died “as a result of a choke hold.” The cause of death has not been officially determined. The article has been updated to reflect this.

ROCKINGHAM — Court documents in the case of Robert Lee Blue II, who died in a scuffle with two bondsmen and a third person on the night of May 25 after allegedly fleeing while filling out release documents, shed more light on the circumstances of the incident and bring into question the authority of the bondsmen to who initiated the confrontation.

Rockingham Police Chief Billy Kelly, in a phone interview with WSOC after Blue’s death, described the situation as involving two bondsmen “trying to get (Blue) to sign paperwork” when he fled. At that point, the bondsmen, from the Carthage-based Action Bail Bonds, pursued Blue to the Quik Chek convenience store on U.S. 1 South where they approached him “to place him in custody, but a struggle ensued and the suspect managed to grab one of the bondmen’s guns,” WSOC reported based on Kelly’s statements.

Court documents show that Blue’s release order, after being admitted to the Richmond County Jail on the May 20, was signed on May 24 at 11:48 a.m. Blue promised to pay a premium of $2,000 — 10% of the total $20,000 secure bond — and the bondsman reported having received $1,100 as of May 25, the documents show.

Lt. George Gillenwater with the Rockingham Police Department decline to comment on whether Blue’s release had been finalized when he was said to have fled.

After Blue allegedly grabbed a bondsman’s gun, a scuffle ensued in which an unidentified bystander got involved. Blue, 32, later died at the scene. Cause of death has not yet been determined. When reached via email Tuesday, Gillenwater declined to comment on what led to Blue’s death, but when asked if charges were being filed against anyone involved, said in an email, “There are not any charges that will be filed against the bystander at this time.”

One of the bondsmen was treated at the hospital following the incident, according to WSOC.

“My understanding is that the subject was in violation of a bond agreement, giving the bondsman a legal right to detain him and bring him to the proper authorities,” Gillenwater explained in an email.

North Carolina General Statute 58-71-30 regarding a bondsman’s authority to arrest states that, “For the purpose of surrendering the defendant, the surety (bondsman) may arrest him” if the following conditions, defined in G.S. 58-71-25, are met: the defendant fails to pay their premium, changes their address without notifying the bondsman, physically hides from the defendant, leaves the state without permission, violates any court order, fails to disclose information or provides false information regarding a missed court date or previous charges, or knowingly provides false personal information.

It is unclear which of these conditions Blue allegedly violated. The investigation is ongoing.

Blue was facing between nine and 20 months in prison for two felony counts of probation violation. He was scheduled to appear in court on June 3 concerning violations of probation following convictions on one felony count of larceny from the person and possession of stolen goods.

When asked to provide a mugshot of Blue Tuesday afternoon, Jail Administrator Brian Mabe, through a staff member, declined to do so without explanation.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Blue served four months in prison following convictions in November 2013 on one felony count of breaking and entering, two misdemeanor counts of larceny and one misdemeanor count of assault inflicting serious injury. Most recently he was sentenced to probation following convictions in October 2018 on one felony count each of larceny from a person and breaking and entering.

