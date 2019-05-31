HOFFMAN — By next week, Hoffman will finish installing the first pump of a sewage system that has been a project on the town’s agenda for about 25 years.

The first phase of the sewage system runs about 5.4 miles from McCoy Drive in Hoffman down U.S. 1 to the Town of Southern Pines Water Treatment Facility off Park Avenue in Pinebluff. The project engineers, McGill Associates, expect this phase to be “up and running” by Aug. 31, according to Mayor Pro Tem Daniel Kelly.

Kelly started the idea of joining a sewer system about 25 years ago because a lot of families have septic tanks and many of them were failing or backing up. Additionally, he believes the sewer system is a part of a larger hope of growing the town.

Town Mayor Tommy Hart said, “They need it. They’ve had so many problems with their septic tanks [backing up or failing]. We have sewage trucks out here all the time.”

Kelly said that if residents hook up to the line before it goes online Aug. 31, there will be no cost, but after that point it could cost between $2,300 and $2,500 to use the line. To hook up to the system, residents can go to the Town Hall for more information or call 910-281-3606.

Although the pump to be completed next week is in Carla Egerton’s front yard, she’s happy about the addition. Egerton is opting out of hooking up to the system.

“I’m happy they’re doing this. It opens up the town to growth. We should have more than just one store here,” Egerton said. “It’s a great place to live and a wonderful place to raise children in, I just wish they had more here.”

Kelly explained the project, which is broken down into four phases, was estimated at $8.5 million about 20 to 25 years ago. This is roughly $17 million after adjusting for inflation, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator.

In 2014, the town of Hoffman received a Community Development Block Grant of $3.5 million to complete the first phase, which includes the main connecting piping system, two pumps and hook up all the houses that request it while construction is still going on.

Engineer Mike Apke, a principal at McGill Associates and Hoffman project manager, told the Daily Journal in 2018 that the town was going to Moore County for the sewer system simply because it was the closest connection point to a system. Hoffman will own the system — not Moore County — and the town will still buy water from Richmond County, according to Apke.

Kelly believes that the Phase 2 grant has a maximum of $2 million, but since the pump station would already be built, the costs would be lower. It would expand the system further into Hoffman because Phase 1 focus’ is primarily the initial setup of the system.

The grant was provided by Section 106 of the Clean Water Act which “authorizes EPA to provide financial assistance to states and eligible interstate agencies to establish and administer programs for the prevention, reduction, and elimination of water pollution,” according to the EPA website.

Hart and Kelly expressed hope in growing the community and bringing in more businesses to Hoffman. The goal is that the sewage system will make it easier for companies to build there.

“Maybe we could get a laundromat or a Dollar Store, Dollar Tree. Something so that when we need laundry detergent or groceries, we don’t have to go all the way into Rockingham or Moore County,” said Egerton.

The town is also working on finishing up a new park and has recently purchased the old Hoffman Elementary School building.

“We’re fixing it up so that people can rent it out for events,” said Hart. “A place for parties, basketball games [and other events].”

This map shows the full length of the first phase of the sewer project in Hoffman. The line leads from McCoy Drive in Hoffman to the Town of Southern Pines Water Treatment Facility off Park Avenue in Pinebluff. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_20190530_151756c.jpg This map shows the full length of the first phase of the sewer project in Hoffman. The line leads from McCoy Drive in Hoffman to the Town of Southern Pines Water Treatment Facility off Park Avenue in Pinebluff. Alex Smith | Daily Journal Construction on the pump located on Blues Bridge Road is nearly complete. There will be another pump on Wall Street to begin construction possibly next week. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_20190530_164947c.jpg Construction on the pump located on Blues Bridge Road is nearly complete. There will be another pump on Wall Street to begin construction possibly next week. Alex Smith | Daily Journal

System to begin serving residents Aug. 31

Alex Smith Staff Writer