Daughters of the American Revolution award cadet

ROCKINGHAM — Julia Roberts, 9th grade cadet in the JROTC program at Richmond Senior High School was recently presented the bronze JROTC medal by the General Henry William Harrington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is the daughter of Will and Shonna Tarlton of Rockingham.

According to Brenda Baucom, JROTC chairperson, recipients must have demonstrated loyalty and patriotism and earned a record of military and scholastic achievement during their participation in a JROTC program. They must have shown qualities of dependability and good character, adherence of military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of JROTC training.

Roberts enjoys soccer and swimming and her favorite school subject is social studies. She especially enjoys the physical training part of JROTC. After graduation, she plans to study pathology at the University of Arlington in Virginia.

