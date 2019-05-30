Warrants: woman set fire to neighbor’s house, attacked man with car

Smith Smith Lynch Lynch

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham woman is accused of attempting to burn down her neighbor’s home and hitting a man with a car.

Jacqueline Susanne King Lynch, 46, of Cabin Cove Road is charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one felony count of attempted first degree arson and one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats and assault and battery.

Lynch allegedly attempted to burn down a home also on Cabin Cove Road that at the time had three individuals inside, according to warrants for her arrest. It is unclear how she is said to have attempted this. The same day, she also assaulted a man with a four-door Saturn with Virginia plates causing an unspecified serious injury and then beat the same man in the back of the head with closed fists, warrants show.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office alleges that, again on the same day, Lynch beat a woman with her fists with the intent to kill, and made threats against the woman’s life.

Lynch is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $250,000 secure bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on June 10.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Lynch has never been incarcerated in North Carolina, and has never been convicted of a felony. In May 1996 she was convicted on five misdemeanor counts of forgery and sentenced to probation.

Then in June of 2010 she was convicted of one misdemeanor count of DWI Level 4 and in November 2014 of DWI Level 2, both of which resulted in probation, state records show.

Convicted murderer charged with gun threats

A Rockingham man previously convicted of second degree murder has been charged with threatening people with a gun.

Shannon Eugene Smith, 38, of Safie 1st Street is charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, two misdemeanor counts of assault by pointing a gun and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and communicating threats.

Smith was allegedly found in possession of a Winchester 410 caliber shotgun after being convicted of second degree murder in April 2000 when he was sentenced to between 151 and 191 months in prison, according to warrants for his arrest. The warrants continue to say that Smith pointed the gun at two individuals and said, “(If) you let the d*** color folks in here I’ll put a slug in every one of you.”

At the time of his arrest, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office alleges that he was in possession of hypodermic needles, a glass smoking pipe and a small metal smoking pipe.

Smith is held at the Richmond County Jail under a $250,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Smith has been convicted of one other felony aside from the murder. In April 1999 he was convicted of one felony count of possessing stolen goods and sentenced to probation.

Following his April 2000 conviction on one felony count of second degree murder, Smith served 11 years and 10 months in prison, according to state records.

