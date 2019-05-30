Ichiban Buffet shuts down

The management of the Ichiban Buffet on East Broad left a sign on the window thanking their customers for 10-years of patronage. The management of the Ichiban Buffet on East Broad left a sign on the window thanking their customers for 10-years of patronage. The Ichiban Buffet located at 905 E. Broad Ave. closed on May 27. The Ichiban Buffet located at 905 E. Broad Ave. closed on May 27.

ROCKINGHAM — The Ichiban Buffet located at 905 E. Broad Ave. shuttered its doors this week after 10 years in the location.

A neon pink poster on the front window on May 26 confirmed the closing.

“Dear customers,” read the message, signed by the Ichiban Buffet Management. “Our business closed on May 27, 2019 (Monday). Thank you for all your supports.”

Inspections Superintendent Tim Combs confirmed the closure on Wednesday. He said that by the looks of things the ownership, the Mansfield, Texas-based Raintree Court LLC “up and left” without leaving a key.

Combs said he had already spoken to at least one person who knew of interest in the location, but this individual could not be reached for comment Wednesday. The location had received 172 reviews on Google with an average rating of 3.6 stars out of five.

A 4-star review from three weeks ago reads, “Really good food. Wish they had more business.”

Raintree signed the deed on Aug. 20, 2009 with a $550,000 value, according to county records. The building was previously home to a Golden Corral. It is listed as 7,325 square feet and has an appraised value of $638,607.

May 26 was also the last day of operations for Rockingham’s Lidl location on U.S. 74 business across from Walmart. The German grocery chain had been in the location, which carries a taxable value of $5,670,970, since March 2016.

The closure was part of Lidl’s expansion on the East Coast in which the company plans to add 25 new locations in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia by spring of 202 and by the end of next year will seek to add more than 100 more locations, according to a press release.

“After a thorough review of our store network, we decided to close our Rockingham store to focus on locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our shoppers. This was a difficult decision and never one we take lightly,” said Chandler Ebeier, a spokesperson for the company.

The Lidl employees were given the option to relocate.

The management of the Ichiban Buffet on East Broad left a sign on the window thanking their customers for 10-years of patronage. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Ichiban Buffet located at 905 E. Broad Ave. closed on May 27. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

Management thanks supporters

