Ellerbe church places 5th nationally in blood donations

ELLERBE — The First Baptist Church on Main Street has been recognized for collecting the fifth-most blood donations in the United States from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2018 with 90 pints.

The American Red Cross will officially present the award to the church Sunday service at 11 a.m. on June 23.

The church held a blood drive with the American Red Cross Sandhills Chapter of Fayetteville on Friday, May 24 and will hold another on July 26.

Elsie Freeman, a member of the church and Ellerbe Town Commissioner, started the blood drive four or five years ago because her iron dropped too low which forced her to stop donating personally. Before having to stop, she had donated 38 units.

“If I wanted to donate I’d have to go to Rockingham or somewhere else. There wasn’t anywhere local,” Freeman said.

When Freeman lived in Raleigh she was a part of her church’s blood drive. It was that experience, she said, that gave her the confidence to hold a blood drive in Ellerbe. The church provides refreshments to those that donate including homemade chili that Freeman makes and cookies and pastries that the other ladies of the church bake. In July, The Berry Patch also donates strawberry ice cream for the donors to enjoy.

“I don’t know how to make cookies,” Freeman said. “I don’t even like chili beans so I have my husband taste it, but it’s popular.”

LeeAna Webb, a volunteer with the Red Cross, presented the award to Freeman.

“I said, ‘Did you say the whole United States? Not just Richmond County? Not just North Carolina?’” Freeman recalled. “Those chili beans must be good!”

According to Freeman, most of the donors aren’t with the church because most of the members are older and therefore can’t donate blood.

“We have one member (whose) family comes in from out of state to visit her and they donate while they’re here,” she said. “The people that come are from all over — Rockingham, Hamlet, Sandhills, even other states.”

The summer months are labeled as “urgent” donation times because the schools are closed, which is the Red Cross’ primary location for garnering donations.

The American Red Cross website shows a “critical shortage of type O blood” and requests that those that can donate now.

There are two different donations that the Red Cross does at the First Baptist Church. One is called Whole Blood and the other Power Red, according to their website.

A Power Red donation takes a concentrated dose of red cells. A machine separates the red blood cells and returns the plasma and platelets to the donor. The red cells are “typically given to trauma patients, new births and emergency transfusions during birth, people with sickle cell anemia and anyone suffering blood loss.”

A Whole Blood donation is blood taken in it’s original form and is given frequently to trauma patients and people undergoing surgery.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_churchaward.jpg

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2675 or [email protected]