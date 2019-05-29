Kemp Library sent 350 letters from kids to soldiers, veterans last year

ELLERBE — Ashley Scott, with the Kemp-Sugg Memorial Library, has sent in about 350 letters to A Million Thanks since last year.

A Million Thanks is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 that sends letters, cards, emails and prayer messages of appreciation to the past and present members of the military, according to their website. They also accept donations “of any size” with letters which are tax deductible.

As of May 28, the non-profit has sent 9,125,482 letters to active military, reserve and veterans.

Scott made the Kemp Library a drop off location for A Million Thanks last May as a means to give back to the military and thank them for their service.

“They don’t only send letters to current troops, they send to veterans, troops recovering in hospitals, stateside and worldwide,” Scott said. “They also do scholarships for ex-military’s kids that aren’t covered under the G.I. Bill.”

There are currently only four drop-off locations in North Carolina. Wake Forest, Raleigh and Fayetteville have opened A Million Thanks drop-off locations, in addition to Ellerbe.

“(Those in the military) sign up wanting to help. They have no control of what they’re sent to do,” Scott said. “This was my way of saying, ‘Regardless of anything else, thank you for possibly having to pay the ultimate sacrifice.’”

Scott has had multiple family members in the military as well as friends “in every branch.”

“My brother-in-law was in the Army, my grandfather was in the Army, my great-grandfather was in the Navy, and I have a cousin the Air Force,” Scott said.

The letters bring joy not only to those that receive them but those that see them before they’re sent off as well.

“Some of the cutest cards I’ve ever gotten are from kids that cannot spell because they’re pure,” Scott said. “I’ve seen a ‘Happy Holidays’ one from Christmas that had four ‘L’s’ and that I’m sure made some soldier smile.”

Alex Smith Staff Writer

Reach Alex Smith at 910-817-2674 or [email protected]

